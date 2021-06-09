Implementation of a snow routine into the hydrological model WASA-SED and its validation in a mountainous catchment
Einbau einer Schneeroutine in das hydrologische Modell WASA-SED und deren Validierung in einem gebirgigen Einzugsgebiet
In many regions of the world, snow accumulation and melt constitute important components of the hydrologic cycle. With the objective to improve model performance of the hydrological model WASA-SED (Water Availability in Semi-Arid environments - SEDiments) in catchments affected by snow and ice, a physically-based snow routine has been implemented into the model. The snow routine bases on the energy-balance method of the ECHSE (Eco-hydrological Simulation Environment) software. A first test application has been conducted in two sub-basins of the Isábena river catchment (Central Spanish Pre-Pyrenees). Results were validated using satellite-derived snow cover data. Furthermore, a rainfall gauge correction algorithm to restore the liquid precipitation signal of measurements affected by solid precipitation was applied. The snow module proved to be able to capture the dynamics of the snow cover forming during the cold months of the year. The temporary storage of water in the snow cover is able to improve simulations of river discharge. General patterns of the temporal evolution of observed and simulated snow cover fractions coincide. The work conducted only represents a first step in the process of implementation and evaluation of a physically-based snow routine into WASA-SED. Future work is necessary to further improve and test the snow routine and to resolve difficulties that occurred during model applications in the catchment.
In vielen Gebieten der Erde stellen die Prozesse Schneeakkumulation und -schmelze einen wichtigen Bestandteil des Wasserkreislaufs dar. Im Bestreben, Simulationen des hydrologischen Modells WASA-SED (Water Availability in Semi-Arid environments - SEDiments) in Gebieten mit Schnee und Eis zu verbessern, wurde eine physikalisch basierte Schneeroutine in die Modellstruktur implementiert. Die Schneeroutine beruht auf der Energiebilanz-Methode der ECHSE-Software (Ecohydrological Simulation Environment). Eine erste Anwendung wurde in zwei Teileinzugsgebieten des Flusses Isábena (zentrale, spanische Pre-Pyrenäen) durchgeführt. Die Validierung der Ergebnisse erfolgte anhand satellitengestützter Schneebedeckungsdaten. Außerdem wurde ein Korrekturalgorithmus zur Wiederherestellung des Signals flüssigen Niederschlags angewendet. Die Schneeroutine konnte die Dynamik der winterlichen Schneedecke erfassen. Die temporäre Speicherung des Niederschlags in der Schneedecken konnte Simulationen des Abflusses im Gebiet verbessern. Das generelle Muster der zeitlichen Entwicklung simulierter und beobachteter Schneebedeckungsgrade stimmt überein. Die durchgeführte Arbeit ist nur ein erster Schritt im Prozess der Implementierung und Validierung einer physikalisch begründeten WASA-SED Schneeroutine. Zukünftige Forschungsarbeit ist nötig, um die Schneeroutine weiter zu verbessern, zu testen und aufgetretene Schwierigkeiten bei der Modellanwendung im Gebiet zu lösen.
|Author details:
|Erwin RottlerORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-504963
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-50496
|Supervisor(s):
|Till Francke, Abror Gafurov
|Publication type:
|Master's Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/06/09
|Completion year:
|2017
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/12/18
|Release date:
|2021/06/09
|Tag:
|Energiebilanz; MODIS Schneebedeckung; Pyrenäen; Schneeroutine; WASA-SED
MODIS snow cover; Pyrenees; WASA-SED; energy balance; snow routine
|Page number:
|IV, 64
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International