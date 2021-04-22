Mixed methods for research into higher education
- Mixed methods approaches have become increasingly relevant in social sciences research over the last few decades. Nevertheless, we show that these approaches have rarely been explicitly applied in higher education research. This is somewhat surprising because mixed methods and empirical research into higher education seem to be a perfect match for several reasons: (1) the role of the researcher, which is associated with strong intersections between the research subject and the research object; (2) the research process, which relies on concepts and theories that are borrowed from other research fields; and (3) the research object, which exhibits unclear techniques in teaching and learning, making it difficult to grasp causalities between input and results. Mixed methods approaches provide a suitable methodology to research such topics. Beyond this, potential future developments underlining the particular relevance of mixed methods approaches in higher education are discussed.
|Author details:
|Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND, Florian ReithORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1108/S2056-375220190000005008
|ISBN:
|978-1-83867-841-8
|ISBN:
|978-1-83867-842-5
|ISSN:
|2056-3752
|Title of parent work (English):
|Theory and method in higher education research
|Subtitle (English):
|Solving the problem of institutionalized introspection?
|Publisher:
|Emerald Publishing Limited
|Place of publishing:
|Bingley
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/10/07
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/04/22
|Tag:
|Mixed methods; empirical research; higher education; methodology; qualitative research; quantitative research
|Volume:
|5
|Page number:
|17
|First page:
|111
|Last Page:
|127
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert