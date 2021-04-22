Stuck in the past?
- After the Civil War the Spanish army functioned as a guardian of domestic order, but suffered from antiquated material and little financial means. These factors have been described as fundamental reasons for the army’s low potential wartime capability. This article draws on British and German sources to demonstrate how Spanish military culture prevented an augmented effectiveness and organisational change. Claiming that the army merely lacked funding and modern equipment, falls considerably short in grasping the complexities of military effectiveness and organisational cultures, and might prove fatal for current attempts to develop foreign armed forces in conflict or post-conflict zones.
|Author details:
|Bastian Matteo SciannaGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/07292473.2019.1524347
|ISSN:
|0729-2473
|ISSN:
|2042-4345
|Title of parent work (English):
|War & Society
|Subtitle (English):
|British views on the Spanish army’s effectiveness and military culture, 1946-1983
|Publisher:
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Place of publishing:
|Abingdon
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/04/22
|Tag:
|Franco; Spain; military culture; military effectiveness; organisational change
|Volume:
|38
|Issue:
|1
|Page number:
|16
|First page:
|41
|Last Page:
|56
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International