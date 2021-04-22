Schließen

Performance evaluation for self-healing systems

  • Evaluating the performance of self-adaptive systems (SAS) is challenging due to their complexity and interaction with the often highly dynamic environment. In the context of self-healing systems (SHS), employing simulators has been shown to be the most dominant means for performance evaluation. Simulating a SHS also requires realistic fault injection scenarios. We study the state of the practice for evaluating the performance of SHS by means of a systematic literature review. We present the current practice and point out that a more thorough and careful treatment in evaluating the performance of SHS is required.

