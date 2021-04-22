Performance evaluation for self-healing systems
- Evaluating the performance of self-adaptive systems (SAS) is challenging due to their complexity and interaction with the often highly dynamic environment. In the context of self-healing systems (SHS), employing simulators has been shown to be the most dominant means for performance evaluation. Simulating a SHS also requires realistic fault injection scenarios. We study the state of the practice for evaluating the performance of SHS by means of a systematic literature review. We present the current practice and point out that a more thorough and careful treatment in evaluating the performance of SHS is required.
|Author details:
|Sona Ghahremani, Holger GieseORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1109/FAS-W.2019.00039
|ISBN:
|978-1-7281-2406-3
|Title of parent work (English):
|2019 IEEE 4th International Workshops on Foundations and Applications of Self* Systems (FAS*W)
|Subtitle (English):
|Current Practice & Open Issues
|Publisher:
|IEEE
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/08/08
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/04/22
|Tag:
|evaluation; failure profile; performance; self-healing; simulator
|Page number:
|4
|First page:
|116
|Last Page:
|119
|Organizational units:
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer review:
|Referiert