Schließen

Generalized diffusion-wave equation with memory kernel

  • We study generalized diffusion-wave equation in which the second order time derivative is replaced by an integro-differential operator. It yields time fractional and distributed order time fractional diffusion-wave equations as particular cases. We consider different memory kernels of the integro-differential operator, derive corresponding fundamental solutions, specify the conditions of their non-negativity and calculate the mean squared displacement for all cases. In particular, we introduce and study generalized diffusion-wave equations with a regularized Prabhakar derivative of single and distributed orders. The equations considered can be used for modeling the broad spectrum of anomalous diffusion processes and various transitions between different diffusion regimes.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Trifce SandevORCiD, Zivorad TomovskiGND, Johan L. A. Dubbeldam, Aleksei V. ChechkinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1751-8121/aaefa3
ISSN:1751-8113
ISSN:1751-8121
Title of parent work (English):Journal of physics : A, Mathematical and theoretical
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/04/21
Tag:Mittag-Leffler function; anomalous diffusion; diffusion-wave equation
Volume:52
Issue:1
Page number:22
Funding institution:NWONetherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) [040.11.629]; Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/6-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo