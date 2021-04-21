Schließen

PfVPS45 Is Required for Host Cell Cytosol Uptake by Malaria Blood Stage Parasites

  During development in human erythrocytes, the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum internalizes a large part of the cellular content of the host cell. The internalized cytosol, consisting largely of hemoglobin, is transported to the parasite's food vacuole where it is degraded, providing nutrients and space for growth. This host cell cytosol uptake (HCCU) is crucial for parasite survival but the parasite proteins mediating this process remain obscure. Here, we identify P. falciparum VPS45 as an essential factor in HCCU. Conditional inactivation of PfVPS45 led to an accumulation of host cell cytosol-filled vesicles within the parasite and inhibited the delivery of hemoglobin to the parasite's digestive vacuole, resulting in arrested parasite growth. A proportion of these HCCU vesicle intermediates was positive for phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate, suggesting endosomal characteristics. Thus PfVPS45 provides insight into the elusive machinery of the ingestion pathway in a parasite that contains an endolysosomal system heavily repurposed for protein secretion.

Metadaten
Author details:Ernst Jonscher, Sven FlemmingORCiD, Marius Schmitt, Ricarda Sabitzki, Nick ReichardORCiD, Jakob Birnbaum, Bärbel Bergmann, Katharina Höhn, Tobias SpielmannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2018.11.010
ISSN:1931-3128
ISSN:1934-6069
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30581113
Title of parent work (English):Cell host & microbe
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/04/21
Volume:25
Issue:1
Page number:13
First page:166
Last Page:173
Funding institution:Research Training Group (GRK 1459) of the German Research Foundation (DFG); Jurgen Manchot Stiftung
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

