Benjamin Kayatz, Gabriele Baroni, Jon Hillier, Stefan Lüdtke, Richard Heathcote, Daniella Malin, Carl van Tonder, Benjamin Kuster, Dirk Freese, Reinhard Hüttl, Martin Wattenbach
- The agricultural sector accounts for 70% of all water consumption and poses great pressure on ground water resources. Therefore, evaluating agricultural water consumption is highly important as it allows supply chain actors to identify practices which are associated with unsustainable water use, which risk depleting current water resources and impacting future production. However, these assessments are often not feasible for crop producers as data, models and experiments are required in order to conduct them. This work introduces a new on-line agricultural water use assessment tool that provides the water footprint and irrigation requirements at field scale based on an enhanced FAO56 approach combined with a global climate, crop and soil databases. This has been included in the Cool Farm Tool - an online tool which already provides metrics for greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity impacts and therefore allows for a more holistic assessment of environmental sustainability in farming and agricultural supply chains. The model isThe agricultural sector accounts for 70% of all water consumption and poses great pressure on ground water resources. Therefore, evaluating agricultural water consumption is highly important as it allows supply chain actors to identify practices which are associated with unsustainable water use, which risk depleting current water resources and impacting future production. However, these assessments are often not feasible for crop producers as data, models and experiments are required in order to conduct them. This work introduces a new on-line agricultural water use assessment tool that provides the water footprint and irrigation requirements at field scale based on an enhanced FAO56 approach combined with a global climate, crop and soil databases. This has been included in the Cool Farm Tool - an online tool which already provides metrics for greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity impacts and therefore allows for a more holistic assessment of environmental sustainability in farming and agricultural supply chains. The model is tested against field scale and state level water footprint data providing good results. The tool provides a practical, reliable way to assess agricultural water use, and offers a means to engage growers and stakeholders in identifying efficient water management practices. (C) 2018 The Authors. Published by Elsevier Ltd.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Benjamin Kayatz, Gabriele BaroniORCiDGND, Jon HillierGND, Stefan LüdtkeORCiD, Richard Heathcote, Daniella Malin, Carl van Tonder, Benjamin Kuster, Dirk Freese, Reinhard HüttlGND, Martin WattenbachGND
|ISSN:
|0959-6526
|ISSN:
|1879-1786
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31598037
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of cleaner production
|Subtitle (English):
|A global on-line tool to assess water use in crop production
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/09/24
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/04/21
|Tag:
|Crop water use; FAO56; Irrigation requirements; Stakeholder involvement; Water footprint; Water resource management
|Volume:
|207
|Page number:
|17
|First page:
|1163
|Last Page:
|1179
|Funding institution:
|Climate KIC; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation Department of Energy (DOE); Office of Biological and Ecological Research of the U.S. Department of Energy as part of the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) Program [DE-AC02-05ch11231]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International