Narcissism and trust

  • Previous research has shown that individuals high in narcissism mistrust others, yet little is known about narcissism's relation to trust. In the current study (N = 727), we aim to close this gap in the literature by examining the relationship between facets of trust (i.e., cognitive bias in the evaluation of others and personal trustworthiness) and facets of grandiose narcissism (i.e., agentic, antagonistic, and communal). We strive to answer the question whether narcissistic individuals believe that others are reliable, honest, and benevolent (how they perceive others) and whether they present themselves as trusting of others (how they perceive themselves). We posit and show that agentic narcissism is not related to any of the studied trust facets, suggesting that the concept of trust is not relevant to their self-image. In contrast, antagonistic narcissism is negatively related to perceiving others and oneself as trustful, and communal narcissism is positively related to these trust facets, purportedly due to communalPrevious research has shown that individuals high in narcissism mistrust others, yet little is known about narcissism's relation to trust. In the current study (N = 727), we aim to close this gap in the literature by examining the relationship between facets of trust (i.e., cognitive bias in the evaluation of others and personal trustworthiness) and facets of grandiose narcissism (i.e., agentic, antagonistic, and communal). We strive to answer the question whether narcissistic individuals believe that others are reliable, honest, and benevolent (how they perceive others) and whether they present themselves as trusting of others (how they perceive themselves). We posit and show that agentic narcissism is not related to any of the studied trust facets, suggesting that the concept of trust is not relevant to their self-image. In contrast, antagonistic narcissism is negatively related to perceiving others and oneself as trustful, and communal narcissism is positively related to these trust facets, purportedly due to communal self-enhancement. We discuss our findings of the Narcissistic Admiration and Rivalry Concept as well as to the Agency-Communion model of grandiose narcissism.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Maria Magdalena KwiatkowskaORCiD, Tomasz Julkowski, Radoslaw RogozaORCiD, Magdalena Zemojtel-PiotrowskaORCiD, Ramzi FatfoutaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.paid.2018.08.027
ISSN:0191-8869
Title of parent work (English):Personality and individual differences : an international journal of research into the structure and development of personality, and the causation of individual differences
Subtitle (English):Differential impact of agentic, antagonistic, and communal narcissism
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/04/21
Tag:Agency-Communion model of narcissism; Grandiose narcissism; Narcissistic Admiration and Rivalry Concept; Trust
Volume:137
Page number:5
First page:139
Last Page:143
Funding institution:Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski University in Warsaw, Poland [UmoBMF-14/18]; National Science Centre, Poland [2017/26/E/HS6/00282]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

