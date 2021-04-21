Narcissism and trust
- Previous research has shown that individuals high in narcissism mistrust others, yet little is known about narcissism's relation to trust. In the current study (N = 727), we aim to close this gap in the literature by examining the relationship between facets of trust (i.e., cognitive bias in the evaluation of others and personal trustworthiness) and facets of grandiose narcissism (i.e., agentic, antagonistic, and communal). We strive to answer the question whether narcissistic individuals believe that others are reliable, honest, and benevolent (how they perceive others) and whether they present themselves as trusting of others (how they perceive themselves). We posit and show that agentic narcissism is not related to any of the studied trust facets, suggesting that the concept of trust is not relevant to their self-image. In contrast, antagonistic narcissism is negatively related to perceiving others and oneself as trustful, and communal narcissism is positively related to these trust facets, purportedly due to communalPrevious research has shown that individuals high in narcissism mistrust others, yet little is known about narcissism's relation to trust. In the current study (N = 727), we aim to close this gap in the literature by examining the relationship between facets of trust (i.e., cognitive bias in the evaluation of others and personal trustworthiness) and facets of grandiose narcissism (i.e., agentic, antagonistic, and communal). We strive to answer the question whether narcissistic individuals believe that others are reliable, honest, and benevolent (how they perceive others) and whether they present themselves as trusting of others (how they perceive themselves). We posit and show that agentic narcissism is not related to any of the studied trust facets, suggesting that the concept of trust is not relevant to their self-image. In contrast, antagonistic narcissism is negatively related to perceiving others and oneself as trustful, and communal narcissism is positively related to these trust facets, purportedly due to communal self-enhancement. We discuss our findings of the Narcissistic Admiration and Rivalry Concept as well as to the Agency-Communion model of grandiose narcissism.…
|Author details:
|Maria Magdalena KwiatkowskaORCiD, Tomasz Julkowski, Radoslaw RogozaORCiD, Magdalena Zemojtel-PiotrowskaORCiD, Ramzi FatfoutaORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.paid.2018.08.027
|ISSN:
|0191-8869
|Title of parent work (English):
|Personality and individual differences : an international journal of research into the structure and development of personality, and the causation of individual differences
|Subtitle (English):
|Differential impact of agentic, antagonistic, and communal narcissism
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/04/21
|Tag:
|Agency-Communion model of narcissism; Grandiose narcissism; Narcissistic Admiration and Rivalry Concept; Trust
|Volume:
|137
|Page number:
|5
|First page:
|139
|Last Page:
|143
|Funding institution:
|Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski University in Warsaw, Poland [UmoBMF-14/18]; National Science Centre, Poland [2017/26/E/HS6/00282]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert