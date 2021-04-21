Schließen

Corrigendum to: Kinematic study of Iquique 2014 Mw 8.1 earthquake: Understanding the segmentation of the seismogenic zone. - (Earth and planetary science letters. - 503 (2018) S. 131 – 143)

  • We study the rupture processes of Iquique earthquake 8.1 (2014/04/01) and its largest aftershock 7.7 (2014/04/03) that ruptured the North Chile subduction zone. High-rate Global Positioning System (GPS) recordings and strong motion data are used to reconstruct the evolution of the slip amplitude, rise time and rupture time of both earthquakes. A two-step inversion scheme is assumed, by first building prior models for both earthquakes from the inversion of the estimated static displacements and then, kinematic inversions in the frequency domain are carried out taken into account this prior information. The preferred model for the mainshock exhibits a seismic moment of 1.73 × 1021 Nm ( 8.1) and maximum slip of ∼9 m, while the aftershock model has a seismic moment of 3.88 × 1020 ( 7.7) and a maximum slip of ∼3 m. For both earthquakes, the final slip distributions show two asperities (a shallow one and a deep one) separated by an area with significant slip deficit. This suggests a segmentation along-dip which might be related to a changeWe study the rupture processes of Iquique earthquake 8.1 (2014/04/01) and its largest aftershock 7.7 (2014/04/03) that ruptured the North Chile subduction zone. High-rate Global Positioning System (GPS) recordings and strong motion data are used to reconstruct the evolution of the slip amplitude, rise time and rupture time of both earthquakes. A two-step inversion scheme is assumed, by first building prior models for both earthquakes from the inversion of the estimated static displacements and then, kinematic inversions in the frequency domain are carried out taken into account this prior information. The preferred model for the mainshock exhibits a seismic moment of 1.73 × 1021 Nm ( 8.1) and maximum slip of ∼9 m, while the aftershock model has a seismic moment of 3.88 × 1020 ( 7.7) and a maximum slip of ∼3 m. For both earthquakes, the final slip distributions show two asperities (a shallow one and a deep one) separated by an area with significant slip deficit. This suggests a segmentation along-dip which might be related to a change of the dipping angle of the subducting slab inferred from gravimetric data. Along-strike, the areas where the seismic ruptures stopped seem to be well correlated with geological features observed from geophysical information (high-resolution bathymetry, gravimetry and coupling maps) that are representative of the long-term segmentation of the subduction margin. Considering the spatially limited portions that were broken by these two earthquakes, our results support the idea that the seismic gap is not filled yet.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jorge Jara, Hugo Sánchez-Reyes, Anne SocquetORCiD, Fabrice Pierre CottonORCiDGND, Jean Virieux, Andrei Maksymowicz, John Díaz-Mojica, Andrea Walpersdorf, Javier Ruiz, Nathalie Cotte, Edmundo Norabuena
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.epsl.2018.11.026
ISSN:0012-821X
ISSN:1385-013X
Title of parent work (English):Earth and planetary science letters
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/04/21
Volume:506
Page number:1
First page:347
Last Page:347
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of the publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo