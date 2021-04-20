Denial-of-sleep defenses for IEEE 802.15.4 coordinated sampled listening (CSL)

Coordinated sampled listening (CSL) is a standardized medium access control protocol for IEEE 80215.4 networks. Unfortunately, CSL comes without any protection against so-called denial-of-sleep attacks. Such attacks deprive energy-constrained devices of entering low-power sleep modes, thereby draining their charge. Repercussions of denial-of-sleep attacks include long outages, violated quality-of-service guarantees, and reduced customer satisfaction. However, while CSL has no built-in denial-of-sleep defenses, there already exist denial-of-sleep defenses for a predecessor of CSL, namely ContikiMAC. In this paper, we make two main contributions. First, motivated by the fact that CSL has many advantages over ContikiMAC, we tailor the existing denial-of-sleep defenses for ContikiMAC to CSL. Second, we propose several security enhancements to these existing denial-of-sleep defenses. In effect, our denial-of-sleep defenses for CSL mitigate denial-of-sleep attacks significantly better, as well as protect against a larger range of

Coordinated sampled listening (CSL) is a standardized medium access control protocol for IEEE 80215.4 networks. Unfortunately, CSL comes without any protection against so-called denial-of-sleep attacks. Such attacks deprive energy-constrained devices of entering low-power sleep modes, thereby draining their charge. Repercussions of denial-of-sleep attacks include long outages, violated quality-of-service guarantees, and reduced customer satisfaction. However, while CSL has no built-in denial-of-sleep defenses, there already exist denial-of-sleep defenses for a predecessor of CSL, namely ContikiMAC. In this paper, we make two main contributions. First, motivated by the fact that CSL has many advantages over ContikiMAC, we tailor the existing denial-of-sleep defenses for ContikiMAC to CSL. Second, we propose several security enhancements to these existing denial-of-sleep defenses. In effect, our denial-of-sleep defenses for CSL mitigate denial-of-sleep attacks significantly better, as well as protect against a larger range of denial-of-sleep attacks than the existing denial-of-sleep defenses for ContikiMAC. We show the soundness of our denial-of-sleep defenses for CSL both analytically, as well as empirically using a whole new implementation of CSL. (C) 2018 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

