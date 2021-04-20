Permafrost is warming at a global scale

Boris K. Biskaborn, Sharon L. Smith, Jeannette Noetzli, Heidrun Matthes, Goncalo Vieira, Dmitry A. Streletskiy, Philippe Schoeneich, Vladimir E. Romanovsky, Antoni G. Lewkowicz, Andrey Abramov, Michel Allard, Julia Boike, William L. Cable, Hanne H. Christiansen, Reynald Delaloye, Bernhard Diekmann, Dmitry Drozdov, Bernd Etzelmueller, Guido Grosse, Mauro Guglielmin, Thomas Ingeman-Nielsen, Ketil Isaksen, Mamoru Ishikawa, Margareta Johansson, Halldor Johannsson, Anseok Joo, Dmitry Kaverin, Alexander Kholodov, Pavel Konstantinov, Tim Kroeger, Christophe Lambiel, Jean-Pierre Lanckman, Dongliang Luo, Galina Malkova, Ian Meiklejohn, Natalia Moskalenko, Marc Oliva, Marcia Phillips, Miguel Ramos, A. Britta K. Sannel, Dmitrii Sergeev, Cathy Seybold, Pavel Skryabin, Alexander Vasiliev, Qingbai Wu, Kenji Yoshikawa, Mikhail Zheleznyak, Hugues Lantuit
- Permafrost warming has the potential to amplify global climate change, because when frozen sediments thaw it unlocks soil organic carbon. Yet to date, no globally consistent assessment of permafrost temperature change has been compiled. Here we use a global data set of permafrost temperature time series from the Global Terrestrial Network for Permafrost to evaluate temperature change across permafrost regions for the period since the International Polar Year (2007-2009). During the reference decade between 2007 and 2016, ground temperature near the depth of zero annual amplitude in the continuous permafrost zone increased by 0.39 +/- 0.15 degrees C. Over the same period, discontinuous permafrost warmed by 0.20 +/- 0.10 degrees C. Permafrost in mountains warmed by 0.19 +/- 0.05 degrees C and in Antarctica by 0.37 +/- 0.10 degrees C. Globally, permafrost temperature increased by 0.29 +/- 0.12 degrees C. The observed trend follows the Arctic amplification of air temperature increase in the Northern Hemisphere. In the discontinuous zone,Permafrost warming has the potential to amplify global climate change, because when frozen sediments thaw it unlocks soil organic carbon. Yet to date, no globally consistent assessment of permafrost temperature change has been compiled. Here we use a global data set of permafrost temperature time series from the Global Terrestrial Network for Permafrost to evaluate temperature change across permafrost regions for the period since the International Polar Year (2007-2009). During the reference decade between 2007 and 2016, ground temperature near the depth of zero annual amplitude in the continuous permafrost zone increased by 0.39 +/- 0.15 degrees C. Over the same period, discontinuous permafrost warmed by 0.20 +/- 0.10 degrees C. Permafrost in mountains warmed by 0.19 +/- 0.05 degrees C and in Antarctica by 0.37 +/- 0.10 degrees C. Globally, permafrost temperature increased by 0.29 +/- 0.12 degrees C. The observed trend follows the Arctic amplification of air temperature increase in the Northern Hemisphere. In the discontinuous zone, however, ground warming occurred due to increased snow thickness while air temperature remained statistically unchanged.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Boris K. BiskabornORCiDGND, Sharon L. Smith, Jeannette NoetzliORCiD, Heidrun MatthesORCiD, Goncalo VieiraORCiD, Dmitry A. Streletskiy, Philippe Schoeneich, Vladimir E. Romanovsky, Antoni G. Lewkowicz, Andrey Abramov, Michel Allard, Julia BoikeORCiDGND, William L. Cable, Hanne H. Christiansen, Reynald Delaloye, Bernhard Diekmann, Dmitry Drozdov, Bernd Etzelmueller, Guido GrosseORCiD, Mauro Guglielmin, Thomas Ingeman-NielsenORCiD, Ketil IsaksenORCiD, Mamoru Ishikawa, Margareta Johansson, Halldor Johannsson, Anseok Joo, Dmitry Kaverin, Alexander Kholodov, Pavel Konstantinov, Tim Kroeger, Christophe Lambiel, Jean-Pierre Lanckman, Dongliang Luo, Galina Malkova, Ian MeiklejohnORCiD, Natalia Moskalenko, Marc OlivaORCiD, Marcia Phillips, Miguel Ramos, A. Britta K. Sannel, Dmitrii Sergeev, Cathy Seybold, Pavel Skryabin, Alexander VasilievORCiD, Qingbai Wu, Kenji Yoshikawa, Mikhail Zheleznyak, Hugues LantuitORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-08240-4
|ISSN:
|2041-1723
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30651568
|Title of parent work (English):
|Nature Communications
|Publisher:
|Nature Publ. Group
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/04/20
|Volume:
|10
|Page number:
|11
|Funding institution:
|International Permafrost Association; AGAUR ANTALP (Catalonia) [2017-SGR-1102]; BMBF PALMOD (Germany)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01LP1510D]; ERC PETA-CARB (EU) [338335]; FCT (Portugal)Portuguese Foundation for Science and Technology [PERMANTAR2017-18/PROPOLAR]; Formas (Sweden)Swedish Research Council Formas [214-2014-562]; HGF COPER (Germany) [VH-NG-801]; Horizon 2020 Nunataryuk (EU)European Union (EU) [773421]; JSPS KAKENHI (Japan)Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceGrants-in-Aid for Scientific Research (KAKENHI) [25350416, 21310001]; MESC (Russia) [RFMEFI58718X0048, 14.587.21.0048-SODEEP]; MeteoSwiss (Switzerland); FOEN (Switzerland); SCNAT (Switzerland); Natural Resources CanadaNatural Resources CanadaCanadian Forest Service; NNSF (China)National Natural Science Foundation of China [41690144, 41671060]; NRC TSP (Norway) [176033/S30, 157837/V30, 185987/V30]; NSERC (Canada)Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada [2014-04084, 2015-05411]; NSF OPPNational Science Foundation (NSF) [1304271, 1304555, 1836377]; ICER (USA) [1558389, 1717770]; PNRA (Italy) [16_00194]; Ramon y Cajal (Spain)Spanish Government [RYC-2015-17597]; RAS PP (Russia) [15, 51, 55]; RAS GP (Russia) [AAAA-A18-118022190065-1, 18-218012490093-1]; RFBR (Russia)Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [18-05-60004, 18-55-11003, 16-05-00249, 16-45-890257-YaNAO, 18-55-11005 AF_t(ClimEco), 18-05-60222-Arctica]; RSCF (Russia) [16-17-00102]; National Research Foundation, SNA (South Africa) [14070874451]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 669