On the minimum jet power of TeV BL Lac objects in the p-gamma model
- We study the requirement of the jet power in the conventional p-gamma models (photopion production and Bethe-Heitler pair production) for TeV BL Lac objects. We select a sample of TeV BL Lac objects whose spectral energy distributions are difficult to explain by the one-zone leptonic model. Based on the relation between the p-gamma interaction efficiency and the opacity of gamma gamma absorption, we find that the detection of TeV emission poses upper limits on the p-gamma interaction efficiencies in these sources and hence minimum jet powers can be derived accordingly. We find that the obtained minimum jet powers exceed the Eddington luminosity of the supermassive black holes (SMBHs). Implications for the accretion mode of the SMBHs in these BL Lac objects and the origin of their TeV emissions are discussed.
|Rui XueORCiD, Ruo-Yu LiuORCiD, Xiang-Yu Wang, Huirong YanORCiDGND, Markus BöttcherORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/aaf720
|0004-637X
|1538-4357
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Bristol
|Article
|English
|2019/01/23
|2019
|2021/04/20
|galaxies: active; galaxies: jets; radiation mechanisms: non-thermal
|871
|1
|10
|National Key R&D program of China [2018YFA0404200]; NSFCNational Natural Science Foundation of China [11625312, 11851304]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access