Schließen

Empirical models of shear-wave radiation pattern derived from large datasets of ground-shaking observations

  • Shear-waves are the most energetic body-waves radiated from an earthquake, and are responsible for the destruction of engineered structures. In both short-term emergency response and long-term risk forecasting of disaster-resilient built environment, it is critical to predict spatially accurate distribution of shear-wave amplitudes. Although decades’ old theory proposes a deterministic, highly anisotropic, four-lobed shear-wave radiation pattern, from lack of convincing evidence, most empirical ground-shaking prediction models settled for an oversimplified stochastic radiation pattern that is isotropic on average. Today, using the large datasets of uniformly processed seismograms from several strike, normal, reverse, and oblique-slip earthquakes across the globe, compiled specifically for engineering applications, we could reveal, quantify, and calibrate the frequency-, distance-, and style-of-faulting dependent transition of shear-wave radiation between a stochastic-isotropic and a deterministic-anisotropic phenomenon. ConsequentShear-waves are the most energetic body-waves radiated from an earthquake, and are responsible for the destruction of engineered structures. In both short-term emergency response and long-term risk forecasting of disaster-resilient built environment, it is critical to predict spatially accurate distribution of shear-wave amplitudes. Although decades’ old theory proposes a deterministic, highly anisotropic, four-lobed shear-wave radiation pattern, from lack of convincing evidence, most empirical ground-shaking prediction models settled for an oversimplified stochastic radiation pattern that is isotropic on average. Today, using the large datasets of uniformly processed seismograms from several strike, normal, reverse, and oblique-slip earthquakes across the globe, compiled specifically for engineering applications, we could reveal, quantify, and calibrate the frequency-, distance-, and style-of-faulting dependent transition of shear-wave radiation between a stochastic-isotropic and a deterministic-anisotropic phenomenon. Consequent recalibration of empirical ground-shaking models dramatically improved their predictions: with isodistant anisotropic variations of ±40%, and 8% reduction in uncertainty. The outcomes presented here can potentially trigger a reappraisal of several practical issues in engineering seismology, particularly in seismic ground-shaking studies and seismic hazard and risk assessment.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sreeram Reddy KothaORCiDGND, Fabrice Pierre CottonORCiDGND, Dino BindiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-37524-4
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30700780
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/30
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/19
Volume:9
Page number:11
Funding institution:SIGMA2 consortium (EDF); SIGMA2 consortium (CEA); SIGMA2 consortium (PGE); SIGMA2 consortium (SwissNuclear); SIGMA2 consortium (Areva); SIGMA2 consortium (CEZ); SIGMA2 consortium (CRIEPI)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo