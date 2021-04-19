Genetic basis of plasticity in plants
- The ability of an organism to change its phenotype in response to different environments, termed plasticity, is a particularly important characteristic to enable sessile plants to adapt to rapid changes in their surroundings. Plasticity is a quantitative trait that can provide a fitness advantage and mitigate negative effects due to environmental perturbations. Yet, its genetic basis is not fully understood. Alongside technological limitations, the main challenge in studying plasticity has been the selection of suitable approaches for quantification of phenotypic plasticity. Here, we propose a categorization of the existing quantitative measures of phenotypic plasticity into nominal and relative approaches. Moreover, we highlight the recent advances in the understanding of the genetic architecture underlying phenotypic plasticity in plants. We identify four pillars for future research to uncover the genetic basis of phenotypic plasticity, with emphasis on development of computational approaches and theories. These developments willThe ability of an organism to change its phenotype in response to different environments, termed plasticity, is a particularly important characteristic to enable sessile plants to adapt to rapid changes in their surroundings. Plasticity is a quantitative trait that can provide a fitness advantage and mitigate negative effects due to environmental perturbations. Yet, its genetic basis is not fully understood. Alongside technological limitations, the main challenge in studying plasticity has been the selection of suitable approaches for quantification of phenotypic plasticity. Here, we propose a categorization of the existing quantitative measures of phenotypic plasticity into nominal and relative approaches. Moreover, we highlight the recent advances in the understanding of the genetic architecture underlying phenotypic plasticity in plants. We identify four pillars for future research to uncover the genetic basis of phenotypic plasticity, with emphasis on development of computational approaches and theories. These developments will allow us to perform specific experiments to validate the causal genes for plasticity and to discover their role in plant fitness and evolution.…
|Author details:
|Roosa A. E. LaitinenORCiD, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/jxb/ery404
|ISSN:
|0022-0957
|ISSN:
|1460-2431
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30445526
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of experimental botany
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/11/16
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/04/19
|Tag:
|GWA; Genetic architecture; GxE interaction; hub genes; plant adaptation; plasticity; variance
|Volume:
|70
|Issue:
|3
|Page number:
|7
|First page:
|739
|Last Page:
|745
|Funding institution:
|DFG Priority Programme 1819German Research Foundation (DFG) [LA 3735/1-1, NI 1472/4-1]; Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert