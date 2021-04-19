Schließen

Genetic basis of plasticity in plants

  The ability of an organism to change its phenotype in response to different environments, termed plasticity, is a particularly important characteristic to enable sessile plants to adapt to rapid changes in their surroundings. Plasticity is a quantitative trait that can provide a fitness advantage and mitigate negative effects due to environmental perturbations. Yet, its genetic basis is not fully understood. Alongside technological limitations, the main challenge in studying plasticity has been the selection of suitable approaches for quantification of phenotypic plasticity. Here, we propose a categorization of the existing quantitative measures of phenotypic plasticity into nominal and relative approaches. Moreover, we highlight the recent advances in the understanding of the genetic architecture underlying phenotypic plasticity in plants. We identify four pillars for future research to uncover the genetic basis of phenotypic plasticity, with emphasis on development of computational approaches and theories. These developments will allow us to perform specific experiments to validate the causal genes for plasticity and to discover their role in plant fitness and evolution.

Metadaten
Author details:Roosa A. E. LaitinenORCiD, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/jxb/ery404
ISSN:0022-0957
ISSN:1460-2431
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30445526
Title of parent work (English):Journal of experimental botany
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/16
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/04/19
Tag:GWA; Genetic architecture; GxE interaction; hub genes; plant adaptation; plasticity; variance
Volume:70
Issue:3
Page number:7
First page:739
Last Page:745
Funding institution:DFG Priority Programme 1819German Research Foundation (DFG) [LA 3735/1-1, NI 1472/4-1]; Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

