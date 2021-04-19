AOT Bilayer Adsorption on Gold Surfaces
- A molecular dynamics study was done to reveal the adsorption properties of sodium dioctyl sulfosuccinate (AOT) bilayers on gold Au(111) surfaces. Examining the rotational mobility of AOT molecules, we track that the correlation time of AOT molecules on the adsorbed layer is much higher. The data estimating the diffusive motion of AOT molecule show a substantially lower rate of diffusion (similar to 10(-10) cm(2)/s) in the adsorbed layers in comparison to other ones. The results show that an adsorbed layer is more rigid, whereas the outer layers undergo considerable lateral and vertical fluctuations.
|Author details:
|Armen H. PoghosyanORCiD, Maksim P. Adamyan, Aram A. Shahinyan, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcb.8b11471
|ISSN:
|1520-6106
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30620593
|Title of parent work (English):
|The journal of physical chemistry : B, Condensed matter, materials, surfaces, interfaces & biophysical chemistry
|Subtitle (English):
|A Molecular Dynamics Study
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/01/08
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/04/19
|Volume:
|123
|Issue:
|4
|Page number:
|6
|First page:
|948
|Last Page:
|953
|Funding institution:
|European Commission under the H2020 Research Infrastructures [675121]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert