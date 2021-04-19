Schließen

AOT Bilayer Adsorption on Gold Surfaces

  • A molecular dynamics study was done to reveal the adsorption properties of sodium dioctyl sulfosuccinate (AOT) bilayers on gold Au(111) surfaces. Examining the rotational mobility of AOT molecules, we track that the correlation time of AOT molecules on the adsorbed layer is much higher. The data estimating the diffusive motion of AOT molecule show a substantially lower rate of diffusion (similar to 10(-10) cm(2)/s) in the adsorbed layers in comparison to other ones. The results show that an adsorbed layer is more rigid, whereas the outer layers undergo considerable lateral and vertical fluctuations.

Metadaten
Author details:Armen H. PoghosyanORCiD, Maksim P. Adamyan, Aram A. Shahinyan, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcb.8b11471
ISSN:1520-6106
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30620593
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry : B, Condensed matter, materials, surfaces, interfaces & biophysical chemistry
Subtitle (English):A Molecular Dynamics Study
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/08
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/19
Volume:123
Issue:4
Page number:6
First page:948
Last Page:953
Funding institution:European Commission under the H2020 Research Infrastructures [675121]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

