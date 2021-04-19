Schließen

Application of deep learning methods to analysis of imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescopes data

  • Ground based gamma-ray observations with Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescopes (IACTs) play a significant role in the discovery of very high energy (E > 100 GeV) gamma-ray emitters. The analysis of IACT data demands a highly efficient background rejection technique, as well as methods to accurately determine the position of its source in the sky and the energy of the recorded gamma-ray. We present results for background rejection and signal direction reconstruction from first studies of a novel data analysis scheme for IACT measurements. The new analysis is based on a set of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) applied to images from the four H.E.S.S. phase-I telescopes. As the H.E.S.S. cameras pixels are arranged in a hexagonal array, we demonstrate two ways to use such image data to train CNNs: by resampling the images to a square grid and by applying modified convolution kernels that conserve the hexagonal grid properties. The networks were trained on sets of Monte-Carlo simulated events and tested on both simulations andGround based gamma-ray observations with Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescopes (IACTs) play a significant role in the discovery of very high energy (E > 100 GeV) gamma-ray emitters. The analysis of IACT data demands a highly efficient background rejection technique, as well as methods to accurately determine the position of its source in the sky and the energy of the recorded gamma-ray. We present results for background rejection and signal direction reconstruction from first studies of a novel data analysis scheme for IACT measurements. The new analysis is based on a set of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) applied to images from the four H.E.S.S. phase-I telescopes. As the H.E.S.S. cameras pixels are arranged in a hexagonal array, we demonstrate two ways to use such image data to train CNNs: by resampling the images to a square grid and by applying modified convolution kernels that conserve the hexagonal grid properties. The networks were trained on sets of Monte-Carlo simulated events and tested on both simulations and measured data from the H.E.S.S. array. A comparison between the CNN analysis to current state-of-the-art algorithms reveals a clear improvement in background rejection performance. When applied to H.E.S.S. observation data, the CNN direction reconstruction performs at a similar level as traditional methods. These results serve as a proof-of-concept for the application of CNNs to the analysis of events recorded by IACTs. (C) 2018 Published by Elsevier B.V.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:I. Shilon, M. Kraus, M. Büchele, Kathrin EgbertsGND, Tobias FischerORCiD, Tim Lukas HolchORCiD, T. Lohse, U. Schwanke, Constantin Beverly SteppaORCiD, Stefan FunkORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.astropartphys.2018.10.003
ISSN:0927-6505
ISSN:1873-2852
Title of parent work (English):Astroparticle physics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/15
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/04/19
Tag:Analysis technique; Convolutional neural networks; Deep learning; Gamma-ray astronomy; IACT; Recurrent neural networks
Volume:105
Page number:10
First page:44
Last Page:53
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo