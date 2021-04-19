Schließen

Exact distributions of the maximum and range of random diffusivity processes

  We study the extremal properties of a stochastic process xt defined by the Langevin equation ẋₜ =√2Dₜ ξₜ, in which ξt is a Gaussian white noise with zero mean and Dₜ is a stochastic'diffusivity', defined as a functional of independent Brownian motion Bₜ.We focus on threechoices for the random diffusivity Dₜ: cut-off Brownian motion, Dₜt ∼ Θ(Bₜ), where Θ(x) is the Heaviside step function; geometric Brownian motion, Dₜ ∼ exp(−Bₜ); and a superdiffusive process based on squared Brownian motion, Dₜ ∼ B²ₜ. For these cases we derive exact expressions for the probability density functions of the maximal positive displacement and of the range of the process xₜ on the time interval ₜ ∈ (0, T).We discuss the asymptotic behaviours of the associated probability density functions, compare these against the behaviour of the corresponding properties of standard Brownian motion with constant diffusivity (Dₜ = D0) and also analyse the typical behaviour of the probability density functions which is observed for a majority of realisations of the stochastic diffusivity process.

Metadaten
Author details:Denis S. GrebenkovORCiD, Vittoria SposiniORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Gleb OshaninORCiDGND, Flavio SenoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1367-2630/abd313
ISSN:1367-2630
Title of parent work (English):New Journal of Physics
Publisher:Dt. Physikalische Ges.
Place of publishing:Bad Honnef
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/19
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/04/19
Tag:Brownian motion; diffusion; extremal values; maximum and range; random diffusivity
Volume:23
Page number:23
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Funding number:PA 2021_006
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1142

