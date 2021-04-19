Schließen

Population structure of the oviparous South-West European common lizard

  • Gene flow is an important factor determining the evolution of a species, since it directly affects population structure and species’ adaptation. Here, we investigated population structure, population history, and migration among populations covering the entire distribution of the geographically isolated South-West European common lizard (Zootoca vivipara louislantzi) using 34 newly developed polymorphic microsatellite markers. The analyses unravelled the presence of isolation by distance, inbreeding, recent bottlenecks, genetic differentiation, and low levels of migration among most populations, suggesting that Z. vivipara louislantzi is threatened. The results point to discontinuous populations and are in line with physical barriers hindering longitudinal migration south to the central Pyrenean cordillera and latitudinal migration in the central Pyrenees. In contrast, evidence for longitudinal migration exists from the lowlands north to the central Pyrenean cordillera and the Cantabrian Mountains. The locations of the populationsGene flow is an important factor determining the evolution of a species, since it directly affects population structure and species’ adaptation. Here, we investigated population structure, population history, and migration among populations covering the entire distribution of the geographically isolated South-West European common lizard (Zootoca vivipara louislantzi) using 34 newly developed polymorphic microsatellite markers. The analyses unravelled the presence of isolation by distance, inbreeding, recent bottlenecks, genetic differentiation, and low levels of migration among most populations, suggesting that Z. vivipara louislantzi is threatened. The results point to discontinuous populations and are in line with physical barriers hindering longitudinal migration south to the central Pyrenean cordillera and latitudinal migration in the central Pyrenees. In contrast, evidence for longitudinal migration exists from the lowlands north to the central Pyrenean cordillera and the Cantabrian Mountains. The locations of the populations south to the central Pyrenean cordillera were identified as the first to be affected by global warming; thus, management actions aimed at avoiding population declines should start in this area.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jose Luis HorreoORCiD, Maria Luisa Pelaez, Merel Cathelijne BreedveldORCiD, Teresa Suarez, Maria Urieta, Patrick S. FitzeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10344-018-1242-6
ISSN:1612-4642
ISSN:1439-0574
Title of parent work (English):European journal of wildlife research
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/03
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/19
Tag:Climate change; Conservation; First-generation migrant; IBD; Zootoca vivipara; gene flow
Volume:65
Issue:1
Page number:9
Funding institution:EU Marie Curie-Clarin CoFund grant [ACA14-26]; Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness [FPDI-2013-16116, IJCI-2015-23618]; Swiss National Science FoundationSwiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) [PPOOP3_128375, PP00P3_152929/1]; Spanish Ministry of Education and ScienceSpanish Government [CGL2008-01522, CGL2012-32459, CGL2016-76918]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

