Spectroscopic Redshift of the Gamma-Ray Blazar B2 1215+30 from Ly alpha Emission

  • We report on Cosmic Origin Spectrograph observations of the gamma-ray bright blazar B2 1215+30, collected in 2015 November. These observations allow for the confirmation of the source redshift from the detection of a Lyα emission feature at λ ~ 1374 Å. The emission feature places the source at a redshift of z = 0.1305 ± 0.003, confirming the source's ground-based spectral measurement. The gamma-ray emission of the source is discussed in the context of the source distance, required for the accurate reconstruction of the intrinsic gamma-ray emission taking the absorption by the extragalactic background light into account. The source distance is found to be low enough that the previously reported detection of an exceptional flaring event from B2 1215+30 in 2014 cannot be used to investigate opacity-specific spectral and variability characteristics introduced by possible ultra-high-energy cosmic-ray propagation.

Metadaten
Author details:Amy FurnissORCiD, Gabor WorseckORCiD, Michele FumagalliORCiD, Caitlin A. JohnsonORCiD, David A. WilliamsORCiD, P. Pontrelli, J. Xavier ProchaskaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-3881/aaf28b
ISSN:0004-6256
ISSN:1538-3881
Title of parent work (English):The astronomical journal
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/07
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/19
Tag:galaxies: individual (B2 1215+30); galaxies:distances and redshifts; gamma rays: galaxies; ultraviolet: galaxies
Volume:157
Issue:2
Page number:4
Funding institution:Space Telescope Institute [HST-GO-13651]; Science and Technology Facilities CouncilScience & Technology Facilities Council (STFC) [ST/P000541/1]; European Research Council (ERC) under the European Council (ERC) [757535]; U.S. National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [PHY-1307311, PHY-1707432]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

