Heartfelt memories

  • During social interactions, we rapidly judge others’ trustworthiness on basis of their facial characteristics. Face-based trustworthiness judgments may not only affect our current but also our future interactions because we seem to be more inclined to remember untrustworthy than trustworthy faces. Memory formation of salient stimuli like untrustworthy faces may be modulated by the interplay between the autonomic and central nervous system, which can be indexed by changes in vagally mediated heart rate variability (HRV). To test this assumption, we investigated whether differences in HRV would be associated with differences in memory formation of untrustworthy faces in a sample of healthy participants (n = 34, all female). Untrustworthy faces were remembered more accurately than trustworthy faces, albeit only by participants with high and not low HRV. Across participants, increased memory accuracy for untrustworthy faces was associated with increased HRV. We discuss these findings in the context of neurobiological theories regardingDuring social interactions, we rapidly judge others’ trustworthiness on basis of their facial characteristics. Face-based trustworthiness judgments may not only affect our current but also our future interactions because we seem to be more inclined to remember untrustworthy than trustworthy faces. Memory formation of salient stimuli like untrustworthy faces may be modulated by the interplay between the autonomic and central nervous system, which can be indexed by changes in vagally mediated heart rate variability (HRV). To test this assumption, we investigated whether differences in HRV would be associated with differences in memory formation of untrustworthy faces in a sample of healthy participants (n = 34, all female). Untrustworthy faces were remembered more accurately than trustworthy faces, albeit only by participants with high and not low HRV. Across participants, increased memory accuracy for untrustworthy faces was associated with increased HRV. We discuss these findings in the context of neurobiological theories regarding the interplay between the autonomic and central nervous system during the regulation of autonomic, emotional and cognitive processes. (PsycInfo Database Recordshow moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Julia WendtORCiDGND, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND, Martin JungeGND, Alfons O. HammORCiDGND, Alexander LischkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1037/emo0000396
ISSN:1528-3542
ISSN:1931-1516
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29553757
Title of parent work (English):Emotion : a new journal from the American Psychological Association
Subtitle (English):Cardiac vagal tone correlates with increased memory for untrustworthy faces
Publisher:American Psychological Association
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/04/19
Tag:amygdala; face memory; heart rate variability; prefrontal cortex; trustworthiness
Volume:19
Issue:1
Page number:5
First page:178
Last Page:182
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [WE 4801/3-1, LI 2517/2-1, WE 5873/1-1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

