Kagome-fiber prism compressor combination for Yb

  • Spectral broadening in hollow-core fibers is an important tool for pulse compression of low-peak power laser pulses, especially for Yb-based lasers. Here, we present a pulse compression scheme to reduce the pulse duration of a commercial Yb:KGW laser operating at 100 kHz repetition rate and 40 mu J pulse energy from 390 to 38 fs. The spectral broadening is accomplished using a krypton-filled Kagome-type fiber. We report broadened spectra for variable Kr-pressures and input powers. At optimal settings of 8 bar Kr-pressure and 3.3 W input power, the bandwidth of the pulse at the -10 dB level increased from 9.5 to 85 nm corresponding to a Fourier limit of 26 fs. A simple SF10 prism compressor is used to reduce the accumulated chirp and shortens the fiber output from about 500 to 38 fs. In addition to the spectral broadening, a pressure dependent change of the polarization is observed.

Metadaten
Author details:Dennis MayerORCiD, Christian T. Matthaei, Axel HeuerGND, Markus GührORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/2040-8986/aafdf6
ISSN:2040-8978
ISSN:2040-8986
Title of parent work (English):Journal of optics
Subtitle (English):KGW laser pulse compression to sub-40fs
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/25
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/19
Tag:photonic crystal fibers; pulse compression; ultrafast optics
Volume:21
Issue:2
Page number:6
Funding institution:Volkswagen FoundationVolkswagen
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

