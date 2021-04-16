Schließen

Circumplanetary Dust Populations

  • We summarize the current state of observations of circumplanetary dust populations, including both dilute and dense rings and tori around the giant planets, ejecta clouds engulfing airless moons, and rings around smaller planetary bodies throughout the Solar System. We also discuss the theoretical models that enable these observations to be understood in terms of the sources, sinks and transport of various dust populations. The dynamics and resulting transport of the particles can be quite complex, due to the fact that their motion is influenced by neutral and plasma drag, radiation pressure, and electromagnetic forcesall in addition to gravity. The relative importance of these forces depends on the environment, as well as the makeup and size of the particles. Possible dust sources include the generation of ejecta particles by impacts, active volcanoes and geysers, and the capture of exogenous particles. Possible dust sinks include collisions with moons, rings, or the central planet, erosion due to sublimation and sputtering, evenWe summarize the current state of observations of circumplanetary dust populations, including both dilute and dense rings and tori around the giant planets, ejecta clouds engulfing airless moons, and rings around smaller planetary bodies throughout the Solar System. We also discuss the theoretical models that enable these observations to be understood in terms of the sources, sinks and transport of various dust populations. The dynamics and resulting transport of the particles can be quite complex, due to the fact that their motion is influenced by neutral and plasma drag, radiation pressure, and electromagnetic forcesall in addition to gravity. The relative importance of these forces depends on the environment, as well as the makeup and size of the particles. Possible dust sources include the generation of ejecta particles by impacts, active volcanoes and geysers, and the capture of exogenous particles. Possible dust sinks include collisions with moons, rings, or the central planet, erosion due to sublimation and sputtering, even ejection and escape from the circumplanetary environment.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Frank SpahnORCiDGND, Manuel SachseORCiDGND, Martin SeissORCiD, Hsiang-Wen HsuORCiD, Sascha KempfORCiD, Mihaly Horanyi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11214-018-0577-3
ISSN:0038-6308
ISSN:1572-9672
Title of parent work (English):Space science reviews
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/28
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/16
Tag:Circumplanetary dust; Dust dynamics; Dust sources and sinks; Planetary rings and tori
Volume:215
Issue:1
Page number:54
Funding institution:NASA/ESA Cassini-Huygens mission; ISSI; DLR (German Space Agency)Helmholtz AssociationGerman Aerospace Centre (DLR) [50OH1401]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo