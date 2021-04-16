NGA-West2 Empirical Fourier and Duration Models to Generate Adjustable Response Spectra

- Adjustment of median ground motion prediction equations (GMPEs) from one region to another region is one of the major challenges within the current practice of seismic hazard analysis. In our approach of generating response spectra, we derive two separate empirical models for a) Fourier amplitude spectrum (FAS) and b) duration of ground motion. To calculate response spectra, the two models are combined within the random vibration theory (RVT) framework. The models are calibrated on recordings obtained from shallow crustal earthquakes in active tectonic regions. We use a subset of NGA-West2 database with M3.2-7.9 earthquakes at distances 0-300 km. The NGA-West2 database expanded over a wide magnitude and distance range facilitates a better constraint over derived models. A frequency-dependent duration model is derived to obtain adjustable response spectral ordinates. Excellent comparison of our approach with other NGA-West2 models implies that it can also be used as a stand-alone model.