High open circuit voltages in pin-type perovskite solar cells through strontium addition

  • The incorporation of even small amounts of strontium (Sr) into lead-base hybrid quadruple cation perovskite solar cells results in a systematic increase of the open circuit voltage (V-oc) in pin-type perovskite solar cells. We demonstrate via absolute and transient photoluminescence (PL) experiments how the incorporation of Sr significantly reduces the non-radiative recombination losses in the neat perovskite layer. We show that Sr segregates at the perovskite surface, where it induces important changes of morphology and energetics. Notably, the Sr-enriched surface exhibits a wider band gap and a more n-type character, accompanied with significantly stronger surface band bending. As a result, we observe a significant increase of the quasi-Fermi level splitting in the neat perovskite by reduced surface recombination and more importantly, a strong reduction of losses attributed to non-radiative recombination at the interface to the C-60 electron-transporting layer. The resulting solar cells exhibited a V-oc of 1.18 V, which could beThe incorporation of even small amounts of strontium (Sr) into lead-base hybrid quadruple cation perovskite solar cells results in a systematic increase of the open circuit voltage (V-oc) in pin-type perovskite solar cells. We demonstrate via absolute and transient photoluminescence (PL) experiments how the incorporation of Sr significantly reduces the non-radiative recombination losses in the neat perovskite layer. We show that Sr segregates at the perovskite surface, where it induces important changes of morphology and energetics. Notably, the Sr-enriched surface exhibits a wider band gap and a more n-type character, accompanied with significantly stronger surface band bending. As a result, we observe a significant increase of the quasi-Fermi level splitting in the neat perovskite by reduced surface recombination and more importantly, a strong reduction of losses attributed to non-radiative recombination at the interface to the C-60 electron-transporting layer. The resulting solar cells exhibited a V-oc of 1.18 V, which could be further improved to nearly 1.23 V through addition of a thin polymer interlayer, reducing the non-radiative voltage loss to only 110 meV. Our work shows that simply adding a small amount of Sr to the precursor solutions induces a beneficial surface modification in the perovskite, without requiring any post treatment, resulting in high efficiency solar cells with power conversion efficiency (PCE) up to 20.3%. Our results demonstrate very high V-oc values and efficiencies in Sr-containing quadruple cation perovskite pin-type solar cells and highlight the imperative importance of addressing and minimizing the recombination losses at the interface between perovskite and charge transporting layer.show moreshow less

Author details:Pietro CaprioglioORCiD, Fengshuo Zu, Christian Michael WolffORCiD, Jose A. Marquez Prieto, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Pascal Becker, Norbert KochORCiD, Thomas UnoldORCiD, Bernd RechORCiD, Steve Albrecht, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c8se00509e
ISSN:2398-4902
Title of parent work (English):Sustainable Energy & Fuels
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/09
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/16
Volume:3
Issue:2
Page number:14
First page:550
Last Page:563
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), within the project "Materialforschung fur die Energiewende"Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03SF0540]; German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) through the "PersiST" project [0324037C]; HyPerCells (a Joint Graduate School of the Potsdam University); German Research Foundation (DFG) within the collaborative research center 951 "Hybrid Inorganic/Organic Systems for Opto-Electronics (HIOS)"; HyPerCells (a Joint Graduate School of the HZB)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

