Schließen

Die Psalmen in der jüdischen Frömmigkeit am Beispiel des Sabbateingangspsalters

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Daniel KrochmalnikGND
ISSN:0006-0623
Title of parent work (German):Bibel und Kirche : die Zeitschrift zur Bibel in Forschung und Praxis
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/04/16
Volume:4
First page:219
Last Page:225
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo