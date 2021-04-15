Schließen

Micromechanical modeling of non-linear stress-strain behavior of polycrystalline microcracked materials under tension

  • The stress-strain behavior of microcracked polycrystalline materials (such as ceramics or rocks) under conditions of tensile, displacement-controlled, loading is discussed. Micromechanical explanation and modeling of the basic features, such as non-linearity and hysteresis in stress-strain curves, is developed, with stable microcrack propagation and "roughness" of intergranular cracks playing critical roles. Experiments involving complex loading histories were done on large- and medium grain size beta-eucryptite ceramic. The model is shown to reproduce the basic features of the observed stress-strain curves. (C) 2018 Acta Materialia Inc. Published by Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Giovanni BrunoORCiD, Mark Kachanov, Igor SevostianovORCiD, Amit ShyamORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.actamat.2018.10.024
ISSN:1359-6454
ISSN:1873-2453
Title of parent work (English):Acta materialia
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/13
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/04/15
Tag:Ceramics; Hysteresis; Nonlinearity; Polycrystals; Rocks; Stress-strain relations; Tension
Volume:164
Page number:10
First page:50
Last Page:59
Funding institution:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BR 5199/3-1]; Department of Education and Science of the Russian Federation [14.Z50.31.0036]; U.S. Department of Energy, Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Office of Vehicle Technologies, Propulsion Materials Program; U.S Department of Energy, Office of Fossil Energy, Solid State Energy Conversion Alliance (SECA) Program
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo