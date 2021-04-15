Micromechanical modeling of non-linear stress-strain behavior of polycrystalline microcracked materials under tension
- The stress-strain behavior of microcracked polycrystalline materials (such as ceramics or rocks) under conditions of tensile, displacement-controlled, loading is discussed. Micromechanical explanation and modeling of the basic features, such as non-linearity and hysteresis in stress-strain curves, is developed, with stable microcrack propagation and "roughness" of intergranular cracks playing critical roles. Experiments involving complex loading histories were done on large- and medium grain size beta-eucryptite ceramic. The model is shown to reproduce the basic features of the observed stress-strain curves. (C) 2018 Acta Materialia Inc. Published by Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.
|Giovanni BrunoORCiD, Mark Kachanov, Igor SevostianovORCiD, Amit ShyamORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.actamat.2018.10.024
|Acta materialia
|2018/10/13
|Ceramics; Hysteresis; Nonlinearity; Polycrystals; Rocks; Stress-strain relations; Tension
|DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BR 5199/3-1]; Department of Education and Science of the Russian Federation [14.Z50.31.0036]; U.S. Department of Energy, Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Office of Vehicle Technologies, Propulsion Materials Program; U.S Department of Energy, Office of Fossil Energy, Solid State Energy Conversion Alliance (SECA) Program
