Self-stated recovery from flooding

  Social inequalities lead to flood resilience inequalities across social groups, a topic that requires improved documentation and understanding. The objective of this paper is to attend to these differences by investigating self-stated flood recovery across genders in Vietnam as a conceptual replication of earlier results from Germany. This study employs a regression-based analysis of 1,010 respondents divided between a rural coastal and an urban community in Thua Thien-Hue province. The results highlight an important set of recovery process-related variables. The set of relevant variables is similar across genders in terms of inclusion and influence, and includes age, social capital, internal and external support after a flood, perceived severity of previous flood impacts, and the perception of stress-resilience. However, women were affected more heavily by flooding in terms of longer recovery times, which should be accounted for in risk management. Overall, the studied variables perform similarly in Vietnam and Germany. This study, therefore, conceptually replicates previous results suggesting that women display slightly slower recovery levels as well as that psychological variables influence recovery rates more than adverse flood impacts. This provides an indication of the results' potentially robust nature due to the different socio-environmental contexts in Germany and Vietnam.

  • pmnr1140.pdfeng
    (3748KB)

    SHA-512:5fd1c463836365853b4a73fee39885883a39ef70f7f3ce8f34f795acaa885d341b4878c9135c42cf48709b3ec1979578a0af7f4c52f7b6fd7ee87a9dfc478d37

Metadaten
Author details:Paul HudsonORCiDGND, My PhamORCiD, Liselotte HagedoornORCiD, Annegret ThiekenORCiDGND, Ralph LasageORCiD, Philip BubeckORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-503488
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-50348
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (German):empirical results from a survey in Central Vietnam
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1140)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/15
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/04/15
Tag:flood recovery; resilience; societal equity; vulnerability
Issue:1140
Page number:17
Source:Journal of Flood Risk Management 14 (2020) e12680 DOI:10.1111/jfr3.12680
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

