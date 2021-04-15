Schließen

The influence of visual-spatial skills on the association between processing of nonsymbolic numerical magnitude and number word sequence skills

  • Nonsymbolic numerical magnitude processing skills are assumed to be fundamental to mathematical learning. Recent findings suggest that visual–spatial skills account for associations between children’s performance in visually presented nonsymbolic numerical magnitude comparison tasks and their performance in visually presented arithmetic tasks. The aim of the current study was to examine whether associations between children’s performance in visually presented tasks assessing nonsymbolic numerical magnitude processing skills and their performance in tasks assessing early mathematical skills, which do not involve visual stimulation, may also be mediated by visual–spatial skills. This line of reasoning is based on the assumption that children make use of mental visualization processes when working on tasks assessing early mathematical skills, such as knowledge of the sequence of number words, even when these tasks do not involve visual stimulation. We assessed 4- to 6-year-old children’s performance in a nonsymbolic numerical magnitudeNonsymbolic numerical magnitude processing skills are assumed to be fundamental to mathematical learning. Recent findings suggest that visual–spatial skills account for associations between children’s performance in visually presented nonsymbolic numerical magnitude comparison tasks and their performance in visually presented arithmetic tasks. The aim of the current study was to examine whether associations between children’s performance in visually presented tasks assessing nonsymbolic numerical magnitude processing skills and their performance in tasks assessing early mathematical skills, which do not involve visual stimulation, may also be mediated by visual–spatial skills. This line of reasoning is based on the assumption that children make use of mental visualization processes when working on tasks assessing early mathematical skills, such as knowledge of the sequence of number words, even when these tasks do not involve visual stimulation. We assessed 4- to 6-year-old children’s performance in a nonsymbolic numerical magnitude comparison task, in tasks concerning knowledge of the sequence of number words, and in a developmental test to assess visual–spatial skills. Children’s nonsymbolic numerical magnitude processing skills were found to be associated with their number word sequence skills. This association was fully mediated by interindividual differences in visual–spatial skills. The effect size of this mediation effect was small. We assume that the ability to construct mental visualizations constitutes the key factor underlying this mediation effect.show moreshow less

Jan Lonnemann, Christian Müller, Gerhard Büttner, Marcus Hasselhorn
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jecp.2018.09.018
Journal of experimental child psychology
2018/10/30
Approximate number system; Mental number line; Mental visualization; Number word sequence skills; Numerical magnitude processing; Visual-spatial skills
