The Oxford Handbook of Information Structure

  • This book offers a clear, critical, and comprehensive overview of theoretical and experimental work on information structure. Different chapters examine the main theories of information structure in syntax, phonology, and semantics as well as perspectives from psycholinguistics and other relevant fields. Following the editors’ introduction the book is divided into four parts. The first, on theories of and theoretical perspectives on information structure, includes chapters on topic, prosody, and implicature. Part II covers a range of current issues in the field, including focus, quantification, and sign languages, while Part III is concerned with experimental approaches to information structure, including processes involved in its acquisition and comprehension. The final part contains a series of linguistic case studies drawn from a wide variety of the world’s language families

Metadaten
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/oxfordhb/9780199642670.001.0001
ISBN:978-0-19-964267-0
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Editor(s):Caroline Féry, Shinichiro Ishihara
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2016
Completion year:2016
Release date:2021/04/14
Page number:xxiv, 966
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

