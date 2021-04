Diversity effects on ecosystem functions of tritrophic food webs

There is a general consensus that diverse ecological communities are better equipped to adapt to changes in their environment, but our understanding of the mechanisms by which they do so remains incomplete. Accurately predicting how the global biodiversity crisis affects the functioning of ecosystems, and the services they provide, requires extensive knowledge about these mechanisms. Mathematical models of food webs have been successful in uncovering many aspects of the link between diversity and ecosystem functioning in small food web modules, containing at most two adaptive trophic levels. Meaningful extrapolation of this understanding to the functioning of natural food webs remains difficult, due to the presence of complex interactions that are not always accurately captured by bitrophic descriptions of food webs. In this dissertation, we expand this approach to tritrophic food web models by including the third trophic level. Using a functional trait approach, coexistence of all species is ensured using fitness-balancing

There is a general consensus that diverse ecological communities are better equipped to adapt to changes in their environment, but our understanding of the mechanisms by which they do so remains incomplete. Accurately predicting how the global biodiversity crisis affects the functioning of ecosystems, and the services they provide, requires extensive knowledge about these mechanisms. Mathematical models of food webs have been successful in uncovering many aspects of the link between diversity and ecosystem functioning in small food web modules, containing at most two adaptive trophic levels. Meaningful extrapolation of this understanding to the functioning of natural food webs remains difficult, due to the presence of complex interactions that are not always accurately captured by bitrophic descriptions of food webs. In this dissertation, we expand this approach to tritrophic food web models by including the third trophic level. Using a functional trait approach, coexistence of all species is ensured using fitness-balancing trade-offs. For example, the defense-growth trade-off implies that species may be defended against predation, but this defense comes at the cost of a lower maximal growth rate. In these food webs, the functional diversity on a given trophic level can be varied by modifying the trait differences between the species on that level. In the first project, we find that functional diversity promotes high biomass on the top level, which, in turn, leads to a reduction in the temporal variability due to compensatory dynamical patterns governed by the top level. Next, these results are generalized by investigating the average behavior of tritrophic food webs, for wide intervals of all parameters describing species interactions in the food web. We find that the diversity on the top level is most important for determining the biomass and temporal variability of all other trophic levels, and show how biomass is only transferred efficiently to the top level when diversity is high everywhere in the food web. In the third project, we compare the response of a simple food chain against a nutrient pulse perturbation, to that of a food web with diversity on every trophic level. By joint consideration of the resistance, resilience, and elasticity, we uncover that the response is efficiently buffered when biomass on the top level is high, which is facilitated by functional diversity on every trophic level in the food web. Finally, in the fourth project, we show that even in a simple consumer-resource model without any diversity, top-down control on the intermediate level frequently causes the phase difference between the intermediate and basal level to deviate from the quarter-cycle lag rule. By adding a top predator, we show that these deviations become even more likely, and anti-phase cycles are often observed. The combined results of these projects show how the properties of the top trophic level, including its functional diversity, have a decisive influence on the functioning of tritrophic food webs from a mechanistic perspective. Because top species are often among the most vulnerable to extinction, our results emphasize the importance of their conservation in ecosystem management and restoration strategies.

