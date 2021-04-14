Schließen

Effect of foliation and fluid viscosity on hydraulic fracturing tests in mica schists investigated using distinct element modeling and field data

  • Several hydraulic fracturing tests were performed in boreholes located in central Hungary in order to determine the in-situ stress for a geological site investigation. At a depth of about 540m, the observed pressure versus time curves in mica schist with low dip angle foliation shows atypical pressure versus time results. After each pressurization cycle, the fracture breakdown pressure in the first fracturing cycle is lower than the refracturing or reopening pressure in the subsequent pressurizations. It is assumed that the viscosity of the drilling mud and observed foliation of the mica schist have a significant influence on the pressure values. In order to study this problem, numerical modeling was performed using the distinct element code particle flow code, which has been proven to be a valuable tool to investigate rock engineering problems such as hydraulic fracturing. The two-dimensional version of the code applied in this study can simulate hydro-mechanically coupled fluid flow in crystalline rock with low porosity andSeveral hydraulic fracturing tests were performed in boreholes located in central Hungary in order to determine the in-situ stress for a geological site investigation. At a depth of about 540m, the observed pressure versus time curves in mica schist with low dip angle foliation shows atypical pressure versus time results. After each pressurization cycle, the fracture breakdown pressure in the first fracturing cycle is lower than the refracturing or reopening pressure in the subsequent pressurizations. It is assumed that the viscosity of the drilling mud and observed foliation of the mica schist have a significant influence on the pressure values. In order to study this problem, numerical modeling was performed using the distinct element code particle flow code, which has been proven to be a valuable tool to investigate rock engineering problems such as hydraulic fracturing. The two-dimensional version of the code applied in this study can simulate hydro-mechanically coupled fluid flow in crystalline rock with low porosity and pre-existing fractures. In this study, the effect of foliation angle and fluid viscosity on the peak pressure is tested. The atypical characteristics of the pressure behaviour are interpreted so that mud with higher viscosity penetrates the sub-horizontal foliation plane, blocks the plane of weakness and makes the partly opened fracture tight and increase the pore pressure which decreases slowly with time. We see this viscous blocking effect as one explanation for the observed increase in fracture reopening pressure in subsequent pressurization cycles.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Márton Pál FarkasORCiD, Jeoung Seok Yoon, Arno ZangORCiDGND, Günter Zimmermann, Ove Stephansson, Michael Lemon, Gyula Danko
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00603-018-1598-7
ISSN:0723-2632
ISSN:1434-453X
Title of parent work (English):Rock Mechanics and Rock Engineering
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Wien
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/10/03
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/14
Tag:Hydraulic fracturing; Hydro-mechanical coupling; Microcrack; Particle flow code; Stress measurement; Viscous blocking
Volume:52
Issue:2
Page number:20
First page:555
Last Page:574
Funding institution:Golder Associates Hungary
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

