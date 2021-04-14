Cell-based reporter release assay to determine the activity of calcium-dependent neurotoxins and neuroactive pharmaceuticals
- The suitability of a newly developed cell-based functional assay was tested for the detection of the activity of a range of neurotoxins and neuroactive pharmaceuticals which act by stimulation or inhibition of calcium-dependent neurotransmitter release. In this functional assay, a reporter enzyme is released concomitantly with the neurotransmitter from neurosecretory vesicles. The current study showed that the release of a luciferase from a differentiated human neuroblastoma-based reporter cell line (SIMA-hPOMC1-26-GLuc cells) can be stimulated by a carbachol-mediated activation of the Gq-coupled muscarinic-acetylcholine receptor and by the Ca2+-channel forming spider toxin α-latrotoxin. Carbachol-stimulated luciferase release was completely inhibited by the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist atropine and α-latrotoxin-mediated release by the Ca2+-chelator EGTA, demonstrating the specificity of luciferase-release stimulation. SIMA-hPOMC1-26-GLuc cells express mainly L- and N-type and to a lesser extent T-type VGCC on the mRNAThe suitability of a newly developed cell-based functional assay was tested for the detection of the activity of a range of neurotoxins and neuroactive pharmaceuticals which act by stimulation or inhibition of calcium-dependent neurotransmitter release. In this functional assay, a reporter enzyme is released concomitantly with the neurotransmitter from neurosecretory vesicles. The current study showed that the release of a luciferase from a differentiated human neuroblastoma-based reporter cell line (SIMA-hPOMC1-26-GLuc cells) can be stimulated by a carbachol-mediated activation of the Gq-coupled muscarinic-acetylcholine receptor and by the Ca2+-channel forming spider toxin α-latrotoxin. Carbachol-stimulated luciferase release was completely inhibited by the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist atropine and α-latrotoxin-mediated release by the Ca2+-chelator EGTA, demonstrating the specificity of luciferase-release stimulation. SIMA-hPOMC1-26-GLuc cells express mainly L- and N-type and to a lesser extent T-type VGCC on the mRNA and protein level. In accordance with the expression profile a depolarization-stimulated luciferase release by a high K+-buffer was effectively and dose-dependently inhibited by L-type VGCC inhibitors and to a lesser extent by N-type and T-type inhibitors. P/Q- and R-type inhibitors did not affect the K+-stimulated luciferase release. In summary, the newly established cell-based assay may represent a versatile tool to analyze the biological efficiency of a range of neurotoxins and neuroactive pharmaceuticals which mediate their activity by the modulation of calcium-dependent neurotransmitter release.…
|Author details:
|Andrea Pathe-Neuschäfer-RubeGND, Frank Neuschäfer-RubeGND, Gerhard P. PüschelORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-503225
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-50322
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Title of parent work (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1139)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/04/14
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/04/14
|Tag:
|VGCC; cell-based assay; muscarinic acetylcholine receptor; neurotoxins; voltage-dependent calcium channels
|Issue:
|1139
|Page number:
|15
|Source:
|Toxins 13 (2021) 4, 247 DOI: 10.3390/toxins13040247
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle