Schließen

Cell-based reporter release assay to determine the activity of calcium-dependent neurotoxins and neuroactive pharmaceuticals

  • The suitability of a newly developed cell-based functional assay was tested for the detection of the activity of a range of neurotoxins and neuroactive pharmaceuticals which act by stimulation or inhibition of calcium-dependent neurotransmitter release. In this functional assay, a reporter enzyme is released concomitantly with the neurotransmitter from neurosecretory vesicles. The current study showed that the release of a luciferase from a differentiated human neuroblastoma-based reporter cell line (SIMA-hPOMC1-26-GLuc cells) can be stimulated by a carbachol-mediated activation of the Gq-coupled muscarinic-acetylcholine receptor and by the Ca2+-channel forming spider toxin α-latrotoxin. Carbachol-stimulated luciferase release was completely inhibited by the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist atropine and α-latrotoxin-mediated release by the Ca2+-chelator EGTA, demonstrating the specificity of luciferase-release stimulation. SIMA-hPOMC1-26-GLuc cells express mainly L- and N-type and to a lesser extent T-type VGCC on the mRNAThe suitability of a newly developed cell-based functional assay was tested for the detection of the activity of a range of neurotoxins and neuroactive pharmaceuticals which act by stimulation or inhibition of calcium-dependent neurotransmitter release. In this functional assay, a reporter enzyme is released concomitantly with the neurotransmitter from neurosecretory vesicles. The current study showed that the release of a luciferase from a differentiated human neuroblastoma-based reporter cell line (SIMA-hPOMC1-26-GLuc cells) can be stimulated by a carbachol-mediated activation of the Gq-coupled muscarinic-acetylcholine receptor and by the Ca2+-channel forming spider toxin α-latrotoxin. Carbachol-stimulated luciferase release was completely inhibited by the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist atropine and α-latrotoxin-mediated release by the Ca2+-chelator EGTA, demonstrating the specificity of luciferase-release stimulation. SIMA-hPOMC1-26-GLuc cells express mainly L- and N-type and to a lesser extent T-type VGCC on the mRNA and protein level. In accordance with the expression profile a depolarization-stimulated luciferase release by a high K+-buffer was effectively and dose-dependently inhibited by L-type VGCC inhibitors and to a lesser extent by N-type and T-type inhibitors. P/Q- and R-type inhibitors did not affect the K+-stimulated luciferase release. In summary, the newly established cell-based assay may represent a versatile tool to analyze the biological efficiency of a range of neurotoxins and neuroactive pharmaceuticals which mediate their activity by the modulation of calcium-dependent neurotransmitter release.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1139.pdfeng
    (2572KB)

    SHA-512:cea541846c6a92c4dda5c1f0ae16c1c24813355655a9730eb39541d6dbdd1c49bc4ac15fabba587c6f8708da9ff8c239785745defabf2cb27176c53088d5d46f

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andrea Pathe-Neuschäfer-RubeGND, Frank Neuschäfer-RubeGND, Gerhard P. PüschelORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-503225
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-50322
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1139)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/14
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/04/14
Tag:VGCC; cell-based assay; muscarinic acetylcholine receptor; neurotoxins; voltage-dependent calcium channels
Issue:1139
Page number:15
Source:Toxins 13 (2021) 4, 247 DOI: 10.3390/toxins13040247
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo