The construction of educational buildings is the current subject of debate in urban development and planning as well as in pedagogy. Many experts are trying to address the question of what makes a good and functional educational building. Society’s demands are changing with regards to educational buildings, particularly for all-day schooling, where not only education but also after-school care and recreation have to be taken into account. At the same time, schools should be places of social interaction, communication, social learning and cooperation. In so many ways, schools are constantly in motion. Educational constructions constantly face challenges in order to keep up with the changes and demands. On one hand, landmark projects are being developed, while on the other hand, educational buildings are still being built that fail to meet current requirements or future developments. This is where this study comes in, not to present new standards for better construction of educational buildings, but to use a qualitative, empirical study to examine the pedagogical concepts and typical planning development processes of those involved in the construction of educational buildings. The presented case study was done using the documentary method for the evaluation process. The subject of the study were two educational buildings that were part of a large construction project. In the course of the evaluation, an analysis of the project structures and of the interpretative patterns of the interviewees was carried out. These analyses resulted in a summary in the form of an interaction-structure-plan framework. Insights are given into the connections between the actions of those involved and the project structures – how they influence each other or change during the process. The evaluation shows that problems still exist between the science and practice. In planning decisions, particular importance is placed on financial, temporal and architectural structures. Very few pedagogical concepts or interpretations make an appearance.

