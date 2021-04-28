Pädagogik und Architektur im Schulhausbau
Pedagogy and architecture and the construction of educational buildings
Der Bildungshausbau ist Thema aktueller Debatten in der Stadtentwicklung und Stadtplanung sowie in der Pädagogik. Viele Expert*innen beschäftigen sich in Studien mit Fragen zu gutem und gelingendem Schulbau. Die Anforderungen der Gesellschaft an Bildungshäuser verändern sich, wenn in ganztägigen Schulformen nicht nur Unterricht, sondern auch Freizeitbetreuung für die Schülerinnen und Schüler stattfinden soll. Gleichzeitig soll Schule ein Ort der Begegnung und Kommunikation, des sozialen Lernens und der Kooperation sein. Schule ist in vielfacher Hinsicht in Bewegung. Um mit den Veränderungen und Ansprüchen Schritt zu halten, steht der Bildungshausbau immer wieder vor Herausforderungen. Einerseits werden Leuchtturmprojekte geschaffen, andererseits entstehen nach wie vor Bildungsbauten, die den gegenwärtigen Anforderungen und zukünftigen Entwicklungen nicht gerecht werden. An dieser Stelle setzt die vorliegende Arbeit an, die nicht neue Normen zu gutem Schulbau vorlegt, sondern in einer qualitativen empirischen Studie nach den pädagogischen Vorstellungen von Beteiligten im Bildungshausbau und den typischen Entwicklungen im Planungsprozess fragt. Der vorliegenden Fallstudie wurde die dokumentarische Methode als Auswertungsverfahren zugrunde gelegt. Gegenstand der Untersuchung waren zwei Bildungsbauten eines Großbauprojektes. Im Zuge der Auswertung erfolgten eine Analyse der Projektstrukturen und eine Analyse der Deutungsmuster der befragten Akteur*innen, die in einer zusammen¬führenden Ergebnisdarstellung in Form eines Handlungs-Struktur-Gefüges mündeten. Es werden Einblicke in Zusammenhänge von Handlungen der Beteiligten und Projektstrukturen gegeben, wie sie sich gegenseitig beeinflussen oder im Prozessverlauf verändern. Die Auswertung zeigt, dass Transferproblematiken zwischen Wissenschaft und Praxis nach wie vor bestehen. Besonderes Gewicht bei Planungsentscheidungen haben finanzielle, zeitliche und architektonische Strukturen. Nur wenige pädagogische Vorstellungen bzw. Deutungsmuster können in Erscheinung treten.
The construction of educational buildings is the current subject of debate in urban development and planning as well as in pedagogy. Many experts are trying to address the question of what makes a good and functional educational building. Society's demands are changing with regards to educational buildings, particularly for all-day schooling, where not only education but also after-school care and recreation have to be taken into account. At the same time, schools should be places of social interaction, communication, social learning and cooperation. In so many ways, schools are constantly in motion. Educational constructions constantly face challenges in order to keep up with the changes and demands. On one hand, landmark projects are being developed, while on the other hand, educational buildings are still being built that fail to meet current requirements or future developments. This is where this study comes in, not to present new standards for better construction of educational buildings, but to use a qualitative, empirical study to examine the pedagogical concepts and typical planning development processes of those involved in the construction of educational buildings. The presented case study was done using the documentary method for the evaluation process. The subject of the study were two educational buildings that were part of a large construction project. In the course of the evaluation, an analysis of the project structures and of the interpretative patterns of the interviewees was carried out. These analyses resulted in a summary in the form of an interaction-structure-plan framework. Insights are given into the connections between the actions of those involved and the project structures – how they influence each other or change during the process. The evaluation shows that problems still exist between the science and practice. In planning decisions, particular importance is placed on financial, temporal and architectural structures. Very few pedagogical concepts or interpretations make an appearance.
|Monika SchopperORCiD
|eine Fallstudie zu pädagogischen Vorstellungen von Beteiligten an Bildungsbauprozessen
|a case study of pedagogical concepts of those involved in the process of the construction of educational buildings
|Joachim Ludwig, Annedore PrengelGND
|Joachim Ludwig
|2021
|2021/03/30
|2021/04/28
|Alltagswissen; Architektur; Architekturforschung; Architektursoziologie; Bildungsbauprozess; Deutungsmuster; Fallstudie; Handlung und Struktur; Handlungs-Struktur-Gefüge; Planungsprozess; Projektstrukturen; Pädagogik; Schulbau; Schulhausbau; Transferproblematik zwischen Wissenschaft und Praxis; Typologie; dokumentarische Methode; pädagogische Deutungsmuster; pädagogische Strukturen; pädagogische Vorstellungen
architectural research; architecture; case study; construction of educational buildings; documentary method; educational building; everyday knowledge; interaction and structure; interaction-structure-plan framework; interpretative patterns, interpretive paradigms; patterns of pedagogical interpretation; pedagogical concepts; pedagogical structures; pedagogy; planning process; process of the construction of educational buildings; project structures; sociology of architecture; transfer problems between the science and practice; typology
