From changes in the Earth's orbit to African climate variability

We developed an orbital tuned age model for the composite Chew Bahir sediment core, obtained from the Chew Bahir basin (CHB), southern Ethiopia. To account for the effects of sedimentation rate changes on the spectral expression of the orbital cycles we developed a new method: the Multi-band Wavelet Age modeling technique (MUBAWA). By using a Continuous Wavelet Transformation, we were able to track frequency shifts that resulted from changing sedimentation rates and thus calculated tuned age model encompassing the last 620 kyrs. The results show a good agreement with the directly dated age model that is available from the dating of volcanic ashes. Then we used the XRF data from CHB and developed a new and robust humid-arid index of east African climate during the last 620 kyrs. To disentangle the relationship of the selected elements we performed a principal component analysis (PCA). In a following step we applied a continuous wavelet transformation on the PC1, using the directly dated age model. The resulting wavelet power spectrum, unlike a normal power spectrum, displays the occurrence of cycles/frequencies in time. The results highlight that the precession cycles are most dominantly expressed under the 400 kyrs eccentricity maximum whereas weakly expressed during eccentricity minimum. This suggests that insolation is a key driver of the climatic variability observed at CHB throughout the last 620 kyrs. In addition, the prevalence of half-precession and obliquity signals was documented. The latter is attributed to the inter-tropical insolation gradient and not interpreted as an imprint of high latitudes forcing on climatic changes in the tropics. In addition, a windowed analysis of variability was used to detect changes in variance over time and showed that strong climate variability occurred especially along the transition from a dominant insolation-controlled humid climate background state towards a predominantly dry and less-insolation controlled climate. The last chapter dealt with non-linear aspects of climate changes represented by the sediments of the CHB. We use recurrence quantification analysis to detect non-linear changes within the potassium concentration of Chew Bahir sediment cores during the last 620 kyrs. The concentration of potassium in the sediments of the lake is subject to geochemical processes related to the evaporation rate of the lake water at the time of deposition. Based on recurrence analysis, two types of variabilities could be distinguished. Type 1 represents slow variations within the precession period bandwidth of 20 kyrs and a tendency towards extreme climatic events whereas type 2 represents fast, highly variable climatic transitions between wet and dry climate states. While type 1 variability is linked to eccentricity maxima, type 2 variability occurs during the 400 kyrs eccentricity minimum. The climate history presented here shows that during high eccentricity a strongly insolation-driven climate system prevailed, whereas during low eccentricity the climate was more strongly affected by short-term variability changes. The short-term environmental changes, reflected in the increased variability might have influenced the evolution, technological advances and expansion of early modern humans who lived in this region. In the Olorgesaille Basin the temporal changes in the occurrence of stone tools, which bracket the transition from Acheulean to Middle Stone Age (MSA) technologies at between 499–320 kyrs, could potentially correlate to the marked transition from a rather stable climate with less variability to a climate with increased variability in the CHB. We conclude that populations of early anatomically modern humans are more likely to have experienced climatic stress during episodes of low eccentricity, associated with dry and high variability climate conditions, which may have led to technological innovation, such as the transition from the Acheulean to the Middle Stone Age.

