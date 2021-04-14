Schließen

Analytical epigenetics

  • The field of epigenetics describes the relationship between genotype and phenotype, by regulating gene expression without changing the canonical base sequence of DNA. It deals with molecular genomic information that is encoded by a rich repertoire of chemical modifications and molecular interactions. This regulation involves DNA, RNA and proteins that are enzymatically tagged with small molecular groups that alter their physical and chemical properties. It is now clear that epigenetic alterations are involved in development and disease, and thus, are the focus of intensive research. The ability to record epigenetic changes and quantify them in rare medical samples is critical for next generation diagnostics. Optical detection offers the ultimate single-molecule sensitivity and the potential for spectral multiplexing. Here we review recent progress in ultrasensitive optical detection of DNA and histone modifications.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christian HeckORCiDGND, Yael Michaeli, Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Yuval EbensteinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.copbio.2018.09.006
ISSN:0958-1669
ISSN:1879-0429
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30326408
Title of parent work (English):Current Opinion in Biotechnology
Subtitle (English):single-molecule optical detection of DNA and histone modifications
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/04/14
Volume:55
Page number:8
First page:151
Last Page:158
Funding institution:BeyondSey consortium (EC program) [634890]; European Research Council starter grant [337830]; European Research Council Proof of Concept grant by the EC-Horizon2020 program [767931]; NIH-R21 grant [1R21ES028015-01]; ERC Consolidator Grant [772752]; German Research Foundation (DEG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [BA4026/5-2]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo