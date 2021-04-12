Observations and Fokker-Planck Simulations of the L-Shell, Energy, and Times

Jean-Francois Ripoll, Vivien Loridan, Michael H. Denton, Gregory Cunningham, G. Reeves, O. Santolik, Joseph Fennell, Drew L. Turner, Alexander Y. Drozdov, Juan Sebastian Cervantes Villa, Yuri Y. Shprits, Scott A. Thaller, William S. Kurth, Craig A. Kletzing, Michael G. Henderson, Aleksandr Y. Ukhorskiy
- The evolution of the radiation belts in L-shell (L), energy (E), and equatorial pitch angle (alpha(0)) is analyzed during the calm 11-day interval (4-15 March) following the 1 March 2013 storm. Magnetic Electron and Ion Spectrometer (MagEIS) observations from Van Allen Probes are interpreted alongside 1D and 3D Fokker-Planck simulations combined with consistent event-driven scattering modeling from whistler mode hiss waves. Three (L, E, alpha(0)) regions persist through 11 days of hiss wave scattering; the pitch angle-dependent inner belt core (L similar to <2.2 and E < 700 keV), pitch angle homogeneous outer belt low-energy core (L > similar to 5 and E similar to < 100 keV), and a distinct pocket of electrons (L similar to [4.5, 5.5] and E similar to [0.7, 2] MeV). The pitch angle homogeneous outer belt is explained by the diffusion coefficients that are roughly constant for alpha(0) similar to <60 degrees, E > 100 keV, 3.5 < L < L-pp similar to 6. Thus, observed unidirectional flux decays can be used to estimate local pitch angleThe evolution of the radiation belts in L-shell (L), energy (E), and equatorial pitch angle (alpha(0)) is analyzed during the calm 11-day interval (4-15 March) following the 1 March 2013 storm. Magnetic Electron and Ion Spectrometer (MagEIS) observations from Van Allen Probes are interpreted alongside 1D and 3D Fokker-Planck simulations combined with consistent event-driven scattering modeling from whistler mode hiss waves. Three (L, E, alpha(0)) regions persist through 11 days of hiss wave scattering; the pitch angle-dependent inner belt core (L similar to <2.2 and E < 700 keV), pitch angle homogeneous outer belt low-energy core (L > similar to 5 and E similar to < 100 keV), and a distinct pocket of electrons (L similar to [4.5, 5.5] and E similar to [0.7, 2] MeV). The pitch angle homogeneous outer belt is explained by the diffusion coefficients that are roughly constant for alpha(0) similar to <60 degrees, E > 100 keV, 3.5 < L < L-pp similar to 6. Thus, observed unidirectional flux decays can be used to estimate local pitch angle diffusion rates in that region. Top-hat distributions are computed and observed at L similar to 3-3.5 and E = 100-300 keV.…
Jean-Francois Ripoll, Vivien Loridan, Michael H. Denton, Gregory Cunningham, G. Reeves, O. Santolik, Joseph Fennell, Drew L. Turner, Alexander Y. Drozdov, Juan Sebastian Cervantes Villa, Yuri Y. Shprits, Scott A. Thaller, William S. Kurth, Craig A. Kletzing, Michael G. Henderson, Aleksandr Y. Ukhorskiy
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2018JA026111
|2169-9380
|2169-9402
Journal of geophysical research : Space physics
|American Geophysical Union
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2018/12/08
|2019
|2021/04/12
electron lifetime; hiss waves; pitch angle diffusion coefficient; radiation belts; wave-particle interactions
|124
|2
|18
|1125
|1142
|CEA/DAMFrench Atomic Energy Commission; NNSA/DP on cooperation on fundamental science; APL contract to UMN [922613]; NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NAS5-01072]; NASA Living With A Star [NNX16AB83G, NNX16AB75G, 80NSSC17K0682, LTAUSA17070]; Praemium Academiae award
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert