Transport and loss of ring current electrons inside geosynchronous orbit during the 17 March 2013 storm
- Ring current electrons (1–100 keV) have received significant attention in recent decades, but many questions regarding their major transport and loss mechanisms remain open. In this study, we use the four‐dimensional Versatile Electron Radiation Belt code to model the enhancement of phase space density that occurred during the 17 March 2013 storm. Our model includes global convection, radial diffusion, and scattering into the Earth's atmosphere driven by whistler‐mode hiss and chorus waves. We study the sensitivity of the model to the boundary conditions, global electric field, the electric field associated with subauroral polarization streams, electron loss rates, and radial diffusion coefficients. The results of the code are almost insensitive to the model parameters above 4.5 RERE, which indicates that the general dynamics of the electrons between 4.5 RE and the geostationary orbit can be explained by global convection. We found that the major discrepancies between the model and data can stem from the inaccurate electric fieldRing current electrons (1–100 keV) have received significant attention in recent decades, but many questions regarding their major transport and loss mechanisms remain open. In this study, we use the four‐dimensional Versatile Electron Radiation Belt code to model the enhancement of phase space density that occurred during the 17 March 2013 storm. Our model includes global convection, radial diffusion, and scattering into the Earth's atmosphere driven by whistler‐mode hiss and chorus waves. We study the sensitivity of the model to the boundary conditions, global electric field, the electric field associated with subauroral polarization streams, electron loss rates, and radial diffusion coefficients. The results of the code are almost insensitive to the model parameters above 4.5 RERE, which indicates that the general dynamics of the electrons between 4.5 RE and the geostationary orbit can be explained by global convection. We found that the major discrepancies between the model and data can stem from the inaccurate electric field model and uncertainties in lifetimes. We show that additional mechanisms that are responsible for radial transport are required to explain the dynamics of ≥40‐keV electrons, and the inclusion of the radial diffusion rates that are typically assumed in radiation belt studies leads to a better agreement with the data. The overall effect of subauroral polarization streams on the electron phase space density profiles seems to be smaller than the uncertainties in other input parameters. This study is an initial step toward understanding the dynamics of these particles inside the geostationary orbit.…
|Nikita A. AseevORCiDGND, Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD, Dedong WangORCiD, John WygantORCiD, Alexander Y. DrozdovORCiDGND, Adam C. KellermanORCiD, Geoffrey D. ReevesORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2018JA026031
|2169-9380
|2169-9402
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31008006
|Journal of geophysical research : Space physics
|American Geophysical Union
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2019/01/21
|2019
|2021/04/12
|electron transport; ensemble modeling; inner magnetosphere; magnetospheric convection; ring current electrons; wave-particle interactions
|124
|2
|19
|915
|933
|Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft (HGF)Helmholtz Association; NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NNX15AI94G, NNX16AG78G]; NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [AGS-1552321]; project PROGRESS - EC Horizon 2020 Framework Programme (H2020) [637302]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC 1294];
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International