Revealing hidden patterns in political news and social media with machine learning

As part of our everyday life we consume breaking news and interpret it based on our own viewpoints and beliefs. We have easy access to online social networking platforms and news media websites, where we inform ourselves about current affairs and often post about our own views, such as in news comments or social media posts. The media ecosystem enables opinions and facts to travel from news sources to news readers, from news article commenters to other readers, from social network users to their followers, etc. The views of the world many of us have depend on the information we receive via online news and social media. Hence, it is essential to maintain accurate, reliable and objective online content to ensure democracy and verity on the Web. To this end, we contribute to a trustworthy media ecosystem by analyzing news and social media in the context of politics to ensure that media serves the public interest. In this thesis, we use text mining, natural language processing and machine learning techniques to reveal underlying patterns

As part of our everyday life we consume breaking news and interpret it based on our own viewpoints and beliefs. We have easy access to online social networking platforms and news media websites, where we inform ourselves about current affairs and often post about our own views, such as in news comments or social media posts. The media ecosystem enables opinions and facts to travel from news sources to news readers, from news article commenters to other readers, from social network users to their followers, etc. The views of the world many of us have depend on the information we receive via online news and social media. Hence, it is essential to maintain accurate, reliable and objective online content to ensure democracy and verity on the Web. To this end, we contribute to a trustworthy media ecosystem by analyzing news and social media in the context of politics to ensure that media serves the public interest. In this thesis, we use text mining, natural language processing and machine learning techniques to reveal underlying patterns in political news articles and political discourse in social networks. Mainstream news sources typically cover a great amount of the same news stories every day, but they often place them in a different context or report them from different perspectives. In this thesis, we are interested in how distinct and predictable newspaper journalists are, in the way they report the news, as a means to understand and identify their different political beliefs. To this end, we propose two models that classify text from news articles to their respective original news source, i.e., reported speech and also news comments. Our goal is to capture systematic quoting and commenting patterns by journalists and news commenters respectively, which can lead us to the newspaper where the quotes and comments are originally published. Predicting news sources can help us understand the potential subjective nature behind news storytelling and the magnitude of this phenomenon. Revealing this hidden knowledge can restore our trust in media by advancing transparency and diversity in the news. Media bias can be expressed in various subtle ways in the text and it is often challenging to identify these bias manifestations correctly, even for humans. However, media experts, e.g., journalists, are a powerful resource that can help us overcome the vague definition of political media bias and they can also assist automatic learners to find the hidden bias in the text. Due to the enormous technological advances in artificial intelligence, we hypothesize that identifying political bias in the news could be achieved through the combination of sophisticated deep learning modelsxi and domain expertise. Therefore, our second contribution is a high-quality and reliable news dataset annotated by journalists for political bias and a state-of-the-art solution for this task based on curriculum learning. Our aim is to discover whether domain expertise is necessary for this task and to provide an automatic solution for this traditionally manually-solved problem. User generated content is fundamentally different from news articles, e.g., messages are shorter, they are often personal and opinionated, they refer to specific topics and persons, etc. Regarding political and socio-economic news, individuals in online communities make use of social networks to keep their peers up-to-date and to share their own views on ongoing affairs. We believe that social media is also an as powerful instrument for information flow as the news sources are, and we use its unique characteristic of rapid news coverage for two applications. We analyze Twitter messages and debate transcripts during live political presidential debates to automatically predict the topics that Twitter users discuss. Our goal is to discover the favoured topics in online communities on the dates of political events as a way to understand the political subjects of public interest. With the up-to-dateness of microblogs, an additional opportunity emerges, namely to use social media posts and leverage the real-time verity about discussed individuals to find their locations. That is, given a person of interest that is mentioned in online discussions, we use the wisdom of the crowd to automatically track her physical locations over time. We evaluate our approach in the context of politics, i.e., we predict the locations of US politicians as a proof of concept for important use cases, such as to track people that are national risks, e.g., warlords and wanted criminals.

…