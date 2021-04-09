Are there prototypical associations between time frames and aspectual values?
Time reference, which has been found to be selectively impaired in agrammatic aphasia, is often interwoven with grammatical aspect. A recent study on Russian aphasia found that time reference and aspect interact: Past reference was less impaired when tested within a perfective aspect context (compared to when tested within an imperfective aspect context), and reference to the non-past was less impaired when tested within an imperfective aspect context (compared to when tested within a perfective aspect context). To explain this pattern, the authors argued that there are prototypical associations between time frames and aspectual values. The present study explores the relationship between time reference and aspect focusing on Greek aphasia and healthy ageing and using a sentence completion task that crosses time reference and aspect. The findings do not support prototypical matches between different time frames and aspectual values. Building on relevant studies, we propose that patterns of performance of healthy or language-impaired speakers on constrained tasks tapping different combinations of time frames with aspectual values should reflect the relative frequency of these combinations in a given language. The analysis of the results at the individual level revealed a double dissociation, which indicates that a given time frame-aspectual value combination may be relatively easy to process for some persons with aphasia but demanding for some others.
|Valantis FyndanisORCiD, Charalambos ThemistocleousORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1080/02699206.2018.1480657
|0269-9206
|1464-5076
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29939796
|Clinical linguistics & phonetics
|Evidence from Greek aphasia and healthy ageing
|Taylor & Francis Group
|Philadelphia
|Article
|English
|2018
|2018
|2021/04/09
|Greek; Time reference/tense; aphasia; aspect; prototypical associations
|33
|1-2
|27
|191
|217
|Marie Curie Intra European Fellowship within the 7th European Community Framework ProgrammeEuropean Union (EU) [329795]; Research Council of Norway through its Centres of Excellence funding scheme [223265]; Riksbankens Jubileumsfond - The Swedish Foundation for Humanities & Social Sciences [NHS 14-1761:1]
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access