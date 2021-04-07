Metal-Free Regioselective Monocyanation of Hydroxy-, Alkoxy-, and Benzyloxyarenes by Potassium Thiocyanate and Silica Sulfuric Acid as a Cyanating Agent

Ali Reza Sardarian, Iman Dindarloo Inaloo, Ali Reza Modarresi-Alam, Erich Kleinpeter, Uwe Schilde A novel and efficient metal- and solvent-free regioselective para-C-H cyanation of hydroxy-, alkoxy-, and benzyloxyarene derivatives has been introduced, using nontoxic potassium thiocyanate as a cyanating reagent in the presence of silica sulfuric acid (SSA). The desired products are obtained in good to high yields without any toxic byproducts.