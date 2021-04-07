Schließen

Metal-Free Regioselective Monocyanation of Hydroxy-, Alkoxy-, and Benzyloxyarenes by Potassium Thiocyanate and Silica Sulfuric Acid as a Cyanating Agent

  • A novel and efficient metal- and solvent-free regioselective para-C-H cyanation of hydroxy-, alkoxy-, and benzyloxyarene derivatives has been introduced, using nontoxic potassium thiocyanate as a cyanating reagent in the presence of silica sulfuric acid (SSA). The desired products are obtained in good to high yields without any toxic byproducts.

Author details:Ali Reza SardarianORCiD, Iman Dindarloo Inaloo, Ali Reza Modarresi-AlamORCiD, Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND, Uwe SchildeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.joc.8b02191
ISSN:0022-3263
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30624064
Title of parent work (English):The journal of organic chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/07
Volume:84
Issue:4
Page number:9
First page:1748
Last Page:1756
Funding institution:Research Council of Shiraz University
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

