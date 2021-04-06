Electrochemical MIP Sensor for Butyrylcholinesterase
- Molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) mimic the binding sites of antibodies by substituting the amino acid-scaffold of proteins by synthetic polymers. In this work, the first MIP for the recognition of the diagnostically relevant enzyme butyrylcholinesterase (BuChE) is presented. The MIP was prepared using electropolymerization of the functional monomer o-phenylenediamine and was deposited as a thin film on a glassy carbon electrode by oxidative potentiodynamic polymerization. Rebinding and removal of the template were detected by cyclic voltammetry using ferricyanide as a redox marker. Furthermore, the enzymatic activity of BuChE rebound to the MIP was measured via the anodic oxidation of thiocholine, the reaction product of butyrylthiocholine. The response was linear between 50 pM and 2 nM concentrations of BuChE with a detection limit of 14.7 pM. In addition to the high sensitivity for BuChE, the sensor responded towards pseudo-irreversible inhibitors in the lower mM range.
|Goksu OzcelikayORCiD, Sevinc KurbanogluORCiD, Xiaorong ZhangGND, Çağla Kosak SözORCiD, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND, Sibel A. OzkanORCiD, Aysu YarmanORCiDGND, Frieder W. Scheller
|biomimetic sensors; butyrylcholinesterase; molecularly imprinted polymers; o-phenylenediamine; rivastigmine
|Polymers 11 (2019) 12, 1970 DOI:10.3390/polym11121970
