Electrochemical MIP Sensor for Butyrylcholinesterase

  • Molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) mimic the binding sites of antibodies by substituting the amino acid-scaffold of proteins by synthetic polymers. In this work, the first MIP for the recognition of the diagnostically relevant enzyme butyrylcholinesterase (BuChE) is presented. The MIP was prepared using electropolymerization of the functional monomer o-phenylenediamine and was deposited as a thin film on a glassy carbon electrode by oxidative potentiodynamic polymerization. Rebinding and removal of the template were detected by cyclic voltammetry using ferricyanide as a redox marker. Furthermore, the enzymatic activity of BuChE rebound to the MIP was measured via the anodic oxidation of thiocholine, the reaction product of butyrylthiocholine. The response was linear between 50 pM and 2 nM concentrations of BuChE with a detection limit of 14.7 pM. In addition to the high sensitivity for BuChE, the sensor responded towards pseudo-irreversible inhibitors in the lower mM range.

Metadaten
Author details:Goksu OzcelikayORCiD, Sevinc KurbanogluORCiD, Xiaorong ZhangGND, Çağla Kosak SözORCiD, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND, Sibel A. OzkanORCiD, Aysu YarmanORCiDGND, Frieder W. Scheller
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-501854
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-50185
ISSN:1866-8372
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31801184
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1138)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/06
Completion year:2019
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/04/06
Tag:biomimetic sensors; butyrylcholinesterase; molecularly imprinted polymers; o-phenylenediamine; rivastigmine
Issue:1138
Page number:13
Source:Polymers 11 (2019) 12, 1970 DOI:10.3390/polym11121970
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

