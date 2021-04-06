Schließen

Shear-Induced Transformation of Polymer-Rich Lamellar Phases to Micron-Sized Vesicles

  • In the present work, we study the shear-induced transformation of polymer-rich lamellar phases into vesicles. The evolution of vesicle size is studied by different scattering techniques, rheology, and microscopy methods. The lamellar phase found in the system D2O/o-xylene/Pluronic PE9400/C(8)TAB can be fully transformed to multilamellar vesicles (MLVs) by applying shear. The size of the MLVs is proportional to the inverse square root of the shear rate. Hence, the polymer based quaternary system behaves similar to lamellar phases based on small surfactant molecules. Additionally, we found a growth effect leading to a size increase of the vesicles after shearing was stopped.

Metadaten
Author details:Sören GroßkopfGND, Brigitte Tiersch, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND, Andreas MixGND, Thomas HellwegORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.langmuir.8602786
ISSN:0743-7463
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30702293
Title of parent work (English):Langmuir
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/06
Volume:35
Issue:8
Page number:10
First page:3048
Last Page:3057
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

