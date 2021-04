Despite the high importance of non-university research institutions for innovation policy, they have rarely been the subject of empirical studies. None of the existing studies focuses on the cooperation of scientists in research teams, although scientific teamwork is a largely unexplored field. This is surprising, since especially innovative and complex tasks, as they exist in the field of research, require the creative potential of individuals as well as a well-functioning cooperation between individuals. The cooperation of scientists in the non-university research institutions takes place in a competitive environment. On the one hand, non-university research institutions compete with each other at the organizational level and compete for research funds and scientific personnel. On the other hand, the competitive acquisition of third-party funding is essential for scientists in order to perform well for their own careers, as measured by high-ranking publications and third-party funding quotas. An increasing share of third-party

Despite the high importance of non-university research institutions for innovation policy, they have rarely been the subject of empirical studies. None of the existing studies focuses on the cooperation of scientists in research teams, although scientific teamwork is a largely unexplored field. This is surprising, since especially innovative and complex tasks, as they exist in the field of research, require the creative potential of individuals as well as a well-functioning cooperation between individuals. The cooperation of scientists in the non-university research institutions takes place in a competitive environment. On the one hand, non-university research institutions compete with each other at the organizational level and compete for research funds and scientific personnel. On the other hand, the competitive acquisition of third-party funding is essential for scientists in order to perform well for their own careers, as measured by high-ranking publications and third-party funding quotas. An increasing share of third-party funding in institutions also has an impact on personnel policy and the number of fixed-term employment contracts. At the same time, research funding is often linked to cooperation between scientists, and studies show that publications and research results are predominantly the result of several people. This tension between cooperation and competition is exacerbated by the lack of opportunities for young scientists to remain in academia. Even as the federal government responds to these challenges, individuals must find their own way between cooperation and competition. The objective of this dissertation is to answer the following research questions: 1. How can scientific research teams in non-university research institutions be characterized? 2. How does the individual researcher act in the field of tension between cooperation and competition? 3. Which potentials and obstacles can be identified on the individual, team and environmental level for a successful work of research teams in non-university research institutions? To find answers to the research questions, an empirical investigation was carried out in a mixed method design, consisting of a Germany-wide online survey of 574 natural scientists in non-university research institutions and qualitative interviews with 122 team members from 20 natural science research teams in non-university research institutions. The results show that the teams can rather be described as working groups, since especially in basic research there is no common goal, but rather a common content framework in which the researchers pursue their individual goals. The team work is predominantly described as positive and cooperative. It is mainly characterized by mutual support in case of problems and less by a thematic scientific knowledge process. This usually happens in small subgroups within the working group and, above all, in close coordination with the team leader (TL). Organizational framework conditions, e.g. fixed-term contracts, are primarily seen as exacerbating competition. The TL assumes the central role in the team, bears scientific, financial and personnel responsibility, and must meet the demands of the organization. PhD students focus almost exclusively on their qualification work. In the case of postdocs, a tension can be seen as they pursue their own projects and goals that coexist with the demands of the TL. The gatekeeper function of the TL is strengthened by her/his role in passing on career-relevant information within the team, e.g. at upcoming conferences. She or he has the important contacts, provides networking opportunities for the team, and maintains the network. Young scientists rely heavily on her or his support for their tasks and career-relevant factors. Non-scientific employees must be given greater consideration, both in their function in the teams and in the overall organization. They are central contact persons for the scientific staff and ensure continuity in the storage and transfer of knowledge. For the organizations it is important to create supportive work environments for the TL and to support young scientists in taking responsibility for scientific and career-related tasks at an early stage. This require improved personnel development concepts and offers. It is also important to create opportunities for cooperation within the institution and between groups, e.g. through open spaces and networking opportunities, and to promote innovative working environments in order to establish new forms of an innovation-friendly scientific culture.

