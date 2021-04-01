The migration of metaphysics into the realm of the profane
- In this study, I examine and interpret Kabbalistic traces in Theodor W. Adorno's philosophy. The fundamental issue is hardly new. The editor of Adorno's and Benjamin's writings, Rolf Tiedemann, has pointed to "the affinity between Adorno's thought and some motifs of Jewish mysticism.
Ansgar Martins
|978-90-04-39905-1
|978-90-04-39906-8
IJS studies in Judaica ; 20
Theodor W. Adorno reads Gershom Scholem
Brill
Leiden
Lars Fischer
Monograph/Edited Volume
English
2020
|2020
|2021/04/01
|XVIII, 223
|Philosophische Fakultät
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion