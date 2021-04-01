Schließen

The migration of metaphysics into the realm of the profane

  • In this study, I examine and interpret Kabbalistic traces in Theodor W. Adorno's philosophy. The fundamental issue is hardly new. The editor of Adorno's and Benjamin's writings, Rolf Tiedemann, has pointed to "the affinity between Adorno's thought and some motifs of Jewish mysticism.

Metadaten
Author details:Ansgar MartinsGND
ISBN:978-90-04-39905-1
ISBN:978-90-04-39906-8
Parent title (English):IJS studies in Judaica ; 20
Subtitle (English):Theodor W. Adorno reads Gershom Scholem
Publisher:Brill
Place of publishing:Leiden
Translator:Lars Fischer
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/04/01
Page number:XVIII, 223
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

