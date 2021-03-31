Schließen

Stability and change in students' motivational profiles in mathematics classrooms

  • Person-centered research has shown that individuals can be assigned to different motivational profiles, but only scattered studies have addressed motivational profiles in specific domains. We investigated the stability and change in motivational profiles in mathematics classrooms and examined how perceived teaching predicted changes in profile membership. Data for this study stemmed from the PISA-I Plus study (N=6020). Latent profile analysis identified four motivational patterns: Medium, Low, High and Highly confident, hardly interested. Stability in profiles from grade 9 to 10 was typical. Instructional clarity and teaching for meaning predicted changes in profile membership.

Metadaten
Author details:Rebecca Christine LazaridesORCiDGND, Julia DietrichORCiD, Paeivi H. Taskinen
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tate.2018.12.016
ISSN:0742-051X
Parent title (English):Teaching and teacher education : an international journal of research and studies
Subtitle (English):The role of perceived teaching
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/27
Year of completion:2018
Release date:2021/03/31
Tag:Adolescence; Expectancy-value theory; Instructional quality; Latent profile analysis; motivation in mathematics
Volume:79
Page number:12
First page:164
Last Page:175
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

