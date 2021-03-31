Stability and change in students' motivational profiles in mathematics classrooms
- Person-centered research has shown that individuals can be assigned to different motivational profiles, but only scattered studies have addressed motivational profiles in specific domains. We investigated the stability and change in motivational profiles in mathematics classrooms and examined how perceived teaching predicted changes in profile membership. Data for this study stemmed from the PISA-I Plus study (N=6020). Latent profile analysis identified four motivational patterns: Medium, Low, High and Highly confident, hardly interested. Stability in profiles from grade 9 to 10 was typical. Instructional clarity and teaching for meaning predicted changes in profile membership.
|Author details:
|Rebecca Christine LazaridesORCiDGND, Julia DietrichORCiD, Paeivi H. Taskinen
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tate.2018.12.016
|ISSN:
|0742-051X
|Parent title (English):
|Teaching and teacher education : an international journal of research and studies
|Subtitle (English):
|The role of perceived teaching
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/12/27
|Year of completion:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/03/31
|Tag:
|Adolescence; Expectancy-value theory; Instructional quality; Latent profile analysis; motivation in mathematics
|Volume:
|79
|Page number:
|12
|First page:
|164
|Last Page:
|175
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert