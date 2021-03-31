Schließen

Tracing sharing in an imperative pure calculus

  • We introduce a type and effect system, for an imperative object calculus, which infers sharing possibly introduced by the evaluation of an expression, represented as an equivalence relation among its free variables. This direct representation of sharing effects at the syntactic level allows us to express in a natural way, and to generalize, widely-used notions in literature, notably uniqueness and borrowing. Moreover, the calculus is pure in the sense that reduction is defined on language terms only, since they directly encode store. The advantage of this non-standard execution model with respect to a behaviorally equivalent standard model using a global auxiliary structure is that reachability relations among references are partly encoded by scoping. (C) 2018 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

Metadaten
Author details:Paola Giannini, Tim Richter, Marco Servetto, Elena ZuccaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scico.2018.11.007
ISSN:0167-6423
ISSN:1872-7964
Parent title (English):Science of computer programming
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/03
Year of completion:2018
Release date:2021/03/31
Tag:Imperative calculi; Sharing; Type and effect systems
Volume:172
Page number:23
First page:180
Last Page:202
Funding institution:Universita del Piemonte Orientate
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert

