Methanogenic archaea associated to Microcystis sp. in field samples and in culture

Cyanobacterial mass developments impact the community composition of heterotrophic microorganisms with far-reaching consequences for biogeochemical and energy cycles of freshwater ecosystems including reservoirs. Here we sought to evaluate the temporal stability of methanogenic archaea in the water column and further scrutinize their associations with cyanobacteria. Monthly samples were collected from October 2009 to December 2010 in hypereutrophic Pampulha reservoir with permanently blooming cyanobacteria, and from January to December 2011 in oligotrophic Volta Grande reservoir with only sporadic cyanobacteria incidence. The presence of archaea in cyanobacterial cultures was investigated by screening numerous strains of Microcystis spp. from these reservoirs as well as from lakes in Europe, Asia, and North-America. We consistently determined the occurrence of archaea, in particular methanogenic archaea, in both reservoirs throughout the year. However, archaea were only associated with two strains (Microcystis sp. UFMG 165 and UFMG 175) recently isolated from these reservoirs. These findings do not implicate archaea in the occurrence of methane in the epilimnion of inland waters, but rather serve to highlight the potential of microhabitats associated with particles, including phytoplankton, to shelter unique microbial communities.

