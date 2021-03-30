Laser Ablation In Situ Silicon Stable Isotope Analysis of Phytoliths
Silicon is a beneficial element for many plants and is deposited in plant tissue as amorphous bio-opal called phytoliths. The biochemical processes of silicon uptake and precipitation induce isotope fractionation: the mass-dependent shift in the relative abundances of the stable isotopes of silicon. At the bulk scale, delta Si-30 ratios span from -2 to +6 parts per thousand. To further constrain these variations in situ, at the scale of individual phytolith fragments, we used femtosecond laser ablation multi-collector inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (fsLA-MC-ICP-MS). A variety of phytoliths from grasses, trees and ferns were prepared from plant tissue or extracted from soil. Good agreement between phytolith delta Si-30 ratios obtained by bulk solution MC-ICP-MS analysis and in situ isotope ratios from fsLA-MC-ICP-MS validates the method. Bulk solution analyses result in at least twofold better precision for delta Si-30 (2s on reference materials <= 0.11 parts per thousand) over that found for the means of in situ analyses (2s typically <= 0.24 parts per thousand). We find that bushgrass, common reed and horsetail show large internal variations up to 2 parts per thousand in delta Si-30, reflecting the various pathways of silicon from soil to deposition. Femtosecond laser ablation provides a means to identify the underlying processes involved in the formation of phytoliths using silicon isotope ratios.
|Author details:
|Daniel Alexander FrickORCiDGND, Jan Arne SchüßlerGND, Michael SommerGND, Friedhelm von BlanckenburgORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1111/ggr.12243
|ISSN:
|1639-4488
|ISSN:
|1751-908X
|Parent title (English):
|Geostandards and geoanalytical research
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/10/23
|Year of completion:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/03/30
|Tag:
|In situ silicon isotope ratio analysis; biogenic silica; laser ablation inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry; phytolith
|Volume:
|43
|Issue:
|1
|Page number:
|15
|First page:
|77
|Last Page:
|91
|Funding institution:
|Swiss National Science FoundationSwiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) [P2EZP2_168836]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access