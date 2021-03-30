Schließen

Human Resource Management in German Public Administration

  • Human resource management (HRM) reform has not been the focus of attention in Germany despite its obvious relevance for effective policy implementation. Although there is a general trend worldwide towards convergence between public and private HRM strategies and practices, management of the workforce in German public administration still remains largely traditional and bureaucratic. This chapter describes and analyses German practices regarding the central functions and elements of HRM such as planning, recruitment, training and leadership. Furthermore, it explores the importance and contribution of public service motivation, performance-related pay and diversity management in the context of German practices. The chapter concludes by highlighting some of the major paradoxes of German public HRM in light of current challenges, such as demographic change, digital transformation and organisational development capabilities.

Metadaten
Author details:John Siegel, Isabella ProellerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-53697-8_21
ISBN:978-3-030-53696-1
ISBN:978-3-030-53697-8
Parent title (English):Public Administration in Germany
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/30
Year of completion:2021
Release date:2021/03/30
First page:375
Last Page:391
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

