Civil Service and Public Employment
- The German system of public sector employment (including civil servants and public employees) qualifies as a classical European continental civil service model moulded in traditional forms of a Weberian bureaucracy. Its features include a career-based employment system with entry based on levels of formal qualification. Coordinated by legal frames and centralised collective bargaining, the civil service is, at the same time, decentralised and flexible enough to accommodate regional differences and societal changes. In comparison, the civil service system stands out for its high degrees of professionalism and legal fairness with low levels of corruption or cronyism.
|Christoph ReichardORCiDGND, Eckhard Schröter
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-53697-8_13
|978-3-030-53696-1
|978-3-030-53697-8
|Public Administration in Germany
|Palgrave Macmillan
|Cham
|Article
|English
|2021/01/30
|2021
|2021/03/30
|205
|223
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International